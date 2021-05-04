The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia boys tennis team wrapped up its regular season schedule by placing sixth at its home invitational on Saturday.
The Spartans only entered their doubles teams in the tournament, which combined all doubles teams into one bracket. No. 1 Taylor Moorman and Brenden Kienholz finished second and No. 2 Brock Guion and Dylan Davis took ninth.
Moorman and Kienholz were seeded third in the bracket and received a bye in the first round before blanking Hayden 8-0. Then they upset the two seed Shawnee Mission East 8-5 and fell to top-seeded Topeka West 8-4 in the championship match.
Guion and Davis fell to Wichita Classical 8-6 in their first round match, but went on to beat Seaman 8-2 and Topeka West’s No. 2 doubles team 8-0.
The Spartans participated in the Centennial League tournament on Monday but results were not available by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.