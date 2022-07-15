A man accused of crimes at the Emporia Recreation Center could be in deeper trouble with the law, after he failed to appear for his sentencing.
Court records show John Primeaux, 54, skipped a scheduled sentencing hearing before Lyon County District Judge W. Lee Fowler Wednesday. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Primeaux pleaded guilty in late May to one count of burglary and one count of theft. He also pleaded no contest to separate burglary and theft counts. Two other charges against him were dismissed.
Primeaux then was allowed to go free on a personal recognizance bond until his sentencing. He was still at large Friday morning.
Authorities accused Primeaux of stealing a gym bag from the Rec Center Thursday, March 3, then breaking into a car in the parking lot.
