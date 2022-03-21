Leona Marie Moore formerly of Emporia died on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas where she had moved last September to be closer to family. She was 88 years old.
Marie was born on October 16, 1933 in Emporia, Kansas and she lived on the family farm southwest of Emporia until moving to town in the early 80s. She was the only child of Benjamin and Lena (Kramer) Toms. She married Ralph Oliver Moore on May 9, 1954 and was widowed on June 4, 1968. Marie’s long-time companion after her husband’s death was Harold Lloyd Stuttle of rural Olpe.
Surviving family members include: daughter, Sally Rae Moore and her husband Robert Lee Herbert; granddaughter, Rae Lynn Moore and her husband Herbert Furr; great grandchildren, Samuel Drosche, Sydney Drosche, and Joshua Furr. Harold’s sister, Gladys Toso, was like a sister-in-law to Marie.
Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her long-time companion, Harold; her parents; and all of her many aunts, uncles and first cousins.
Marie graduated from Emporia High School and was a homemaker. She loved estate auctions and garage sales - she always said you never knew what you would find! She found many treasures and good deals over the years.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Haworth Cemetery. Leona will lie in state Friday at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. A memorial has been established with the Humane Society of the Flint Hills, with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.