“Gloria” found eternal peace on December 7, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Emilio and Santos Ramirez; her siblings, Eliseo Ramirez, Carol Kent, Amparo Ramirez and Emilio Ramirez Jr.; and her nieces, Robin Ramirez and Shari Mills. She will be greatly missed by her brother, Samuel (Marilyn) Ramirez; her sister, Rachel (Russell) Mills; her sister in law, Anne-Marie Ramirez; brother in law, William Kent; her nieces and nephews, Aleta, Rebecca, Sara, Cheryl, William, George, Linda, Lisa, Allison, Emilio, Niccol, Eliseo, Erik, Nastasia and Eston. Further survived by many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews as well as other relatives and friends.
Graduated from Emporia High School and College of Emporia, Gloria was a dedicated Radiologic Technician. Her career moved her from Newman Regional in Emporia, KS, to Beth Israel in New York City, NY, to an employee of County Hospital/Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI where she remained until her retirement. She was a strong believer in family and a devoted Christian. She will be missed by many.
Donations on her behalf can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.