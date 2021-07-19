More than $2,500 has been raised to help a local woman battling cancer cover the cost of her medical care thanks to a fundraising concert held Sunday at Bourbon Cowboy.
The Ashley Rodak Benefit Concert was held for Emporian Ashley Rodak, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 when she was 18. She had gone into remission, but doctors found active cancer cells during tests in February 2021. She underwent a bone marrow transplant on June 4 and has had a rough recovery so far.
The event featured a performance by Brickhorse and event organizer Angela Perry, as well as a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.
Perry, who was Rodak’s high school volleyball coach, said her former student means a lot to her.
“Ashley is one of the most inspiring, fantastic individuals I have had the opportunity to know and her classmates who have helped her are truly remarkable,” Perry said. “I have been incredibly blessed and honored to have been a part of their journey as their former teacher. I am truly grateful for having opportunity to work side by side with my former students that in of itself is inspiring to me.”
She said a lot of work went into preparing for the event, but she had a lot of help to put it together.
“There was a ton of preparation for it,” Perry said. “We had to set up the venue. Susan [Brinkman] at Bourbon Cowboy was so great to help us with that, and then I talked to Jacob Stice who is the drummer for Brickhorse, I talked to him about it.”
Brinkman said she was happy to open the bar to support the Rodak family.
“We like opening our venue to any and all groups that need a home to raise money or raise awareness or anything like that,” Brinkman said.
Perry was pleased with the turnout Sunday afternoon.
“The donations have been great, they’ve been fantastic,” Perry said. “The community has been so supportive of [Ashley] and it has just been a great experience for everybody.”
Sandy Rodak, Ashley’s mother, said treatments have been hard on her daughter. Ashley Rodak was diagnosed with Graft-vs-Host Disease on July 7, just a little over a month after her transplant.
“They have been really hard on her,” she said. “She’s been through a lot, she’s been through the nine lives and some. I don’t know how but she’s keeping her spirits up.”
The support that the community has shown for the Rodak family has been outstanding.
“Our family couldn’t be more thankful,” Rodak said. “The community support and the understanding of how very expensive this whole thing is, she’s going to be in debt for the rest of her life, but the immediate bills need to be paid and this will help that happen.”
So far, around $2,500 was raised with more donations coming in, Perry said. There are still more ways to donate to help out the family.
“ ... We initiated the Ashley Rodak Foundation at Emporia State Federal Credit Union and have had direct donations into that [account],” she said. “The song ‘Sunflower Child’ which is dedicated to Ashley was officially released [Sunday] as well, so all proceeds from the song will go to her and the foundation.”
Community members can follow along with Rodak’s story on the Ashley Army’s page on Facebook.
