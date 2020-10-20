According to Veterans Affairs data, nearly 79,000 veterans died by suicide between 2005 and 2017, more than the total number of U.S. troops that had died in 30 years of war in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.
An estimated 17 veterans die by suicide each day.
Now, thanks to a bill put forth by Senators Jerry Moran and Jon Tester, more resources will be funneled into mental health care for our veterans. The Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act, named for a retired U.S. Navy SEAL who died by suicide in 2018, was signed by President Trump on Saturday.
According to a report by the Kansas Reflector, the bill requires the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to “hire more mental health professionals, broaden access to telemedicine services, increase collaboration with community organizations to identify at-risk individuals and start a program to explore alternative treatment options, including animal or art therapy, outdoor sports and other activities.”
I think this is great news for our veterans, especially during a time when mental health issues have been exacerbated for many.
Tester, a Democrat from Montana, and Moran, a Republican from Kansas who chairs the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, submitted the legislation last year. I don’t always agree with Sen. Moran, but I have always respected his work for our veterans.
This legislation also shows a refreshing measure of bipartisanship — something that has been sorely lacking.
In an age when Democrats and Republicans seems to fight over everything, it’s wonderful to see them agree that access to mental health care is important.
If you are a veteran experiencing a crisis, the Veteran’s Crisis Line is available to you, active military and their families 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 800-273-8255 and press 1.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
