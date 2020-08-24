A two-vehicle collision south of Olpe sent one person to the hospital early Monday morning.
At around 5;17 a.m., the Lyon County Sheriff's Office and Emporia Fire/EMS responded to the 1300 block of Road 50 for a two-vehicle injury accident.
According to a written release from Deputy Brandon Early, 47-year-old Necie Perez of Madison was traveling eastbound on Road 50 in a 2000 GMC Jimmy when she collided with a 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 driven by Ryan Gasche, 35, of Olpe, who was heading westbound on Road 50.
Perez was transported via ambulance to Newman Regional Health for "apparent minor injuries" while Gasche declined medical treatment.
Early said both parties were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
