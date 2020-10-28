Veterans Day at the Legion
American Legion Post 5 will welcome members and their guests at noon Nov. 11 for hamburgers, hotdogs and fellowship.
Veterans Day Parade
The Veterans Day Parade will start a 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at Fourth Avenue and Commercial Street and continues to 12th Avenue. Parade line-up at 9 a.m.
Entry forms are available at the American Legion and Emporia Chamber Office. Due to COVID-19, certain restrictions will apply. A mask or other face covering must be worn in indoor and outdoor public spaces when social distancing is not possible, with the exception of family groups.
Passing out candy, flyers, or other such items will not be allowed.
The Veterans Day Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. at All Veterans Park.
This year there will not be a Ham and Bean Feed at the American Legion or the VFW.
Halloween at the VFW
VFW Post 1980 is celebrating Halloween with a costume contest and dance fundraiser from 7:30 - 11 p.m. Saturday at 932 Graphic Arts Rd.
One Lane Road from Cherryvale will perform. Bring a snack to share and enjoy with drink specials. Prizes, raffles and more.
Admission is $5 each and the public is welcome.
American Legion blood drive
Emporia American Legion Post No. 5 will hold a blood drive from noon - 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the legion, 2921 W. 12th Ave. To make your life-saving appointment, call Dennis Paul at 620-481-9926, 800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “EmpAmericanLegion.”
Emporia Christian
School Pancake Feed
The Emporia Christian School pancake feed is 7 a.m. - noon Nov. 7 at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The event will be a drive-thru pickup with entrance through the gates off of 12th Avenue.
Meal includes three pancakes, two sausage links and one drink for the price of $5. Tickets can be purchased in advanced from an ECS student or the day of the pancake feed at the gate. All funds raised will go to support building and technology upgrades at Emporia Christian School.
Details about an online silent auction hosted by Lance Fullerton of Great Plains Auctions will be posted to the school’s Facebook event page.
Republican Soup and Pie Supper
The Lyon County Republicans will hold a soup and pie supper at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at 2931 West 24th Ave. They will be monitoring election progress and will watch the new Dinesh D’Souza movie “Trump Card.”
Homemade soups and pies will be on the menu. The annual pie auction will also take place. Donations will be accepted.
Fish fry
St. Anthony’s Catholic Church invites everyone out for a fish fry from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at St. Anthony Hall in Strong City.
Meal includes fried fish, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, dessert and drinks. A free will donation is appreciated.
Dine-in, carryout or delivery available. For deliveries, call 620-273-6111 and ask for Holly.
Disc golf fundraiser
The Neosho Rapids Park Improvements committee is holding a disc golf fundraiser Nov. 1 at the Neosho Rapids Disc Golf Course. 18 holes. Check-in starts at noon at shotgun is at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $40.
Register at discgolfscene.com. Fundraiser benefits Neosho Rapids Park Improvements.
Registration open for Emporia Freedom Fest
Registration is open for Emporia Freedom Fest, a series of outdoor events for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors, exercise, and honor all veterans and their families. Events include a Run/Walk 5K, 16- or 40-mile ride, and the Dynamic Disc Freedom Fest Open. Virtual and on-site options.
Proceeds from registration benefit local veterans initiatives.
Register at www.emporiafreefest.org.
Drive-thru BBQ
The Neosho Rapids PTO will hold a drive-thru BBQ from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Neosho Rapids Elementary School. The menu includes a pulled pork sandwich, cheesy potatoes, green beans and dessert.
Pull up, order and they will do the rest. Free-will donations will support the Neosho Rapids PTO.
Emporia Area Retired School
Personnel meetings canceled
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will not meet on Nov. 6 or Dec. 4 as scheduled.
Volunteers needed
The Friendship Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible.
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
Mobile resource bus
The Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas Mobile Resource Bus is scheduling a stop in Emporia to assistant with food, clothing, books, personal hygiene items, diapers and season items. Appointment services for rental assistance and utility assistance can be made two weeks prior to the visits.
The bus is scheduled to be at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 205 S. Lawrence St., from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.
Call 913-433-2039 to schedule an appointment.
Fundraiser for Breanna McBride
Harry & Lloyds, 608 Main St., will hold a fundraiser for Breanna McBride, a local girl who was recently diagnosed with leukemia, at 3 p.m. Nov. 7.
Food, full bar and a patio. Local games will be shown.
Trade and craft show
The Flinthills Mall’s Annual Fall Craft & Trade Show is set for 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Nov. 7 at the mall.
Shop for that special gift from unique, quality craft vendors just in time for the holidays. Free to attend.
Vendors still being accepted. Download the vendor form at https://www.flinthillsmall.com/events and contact 620-342-4631 or fhmevents@gmail.com for more information.
American Legion meets
American Legion Post 5, located at 2921 W. 12th Ave., holds membership meetings the fourth Tuesday of each month. For more information, call the Legion at 342-1119.
Do you have an event or fundraiser for About Town? Email news@emporia.com or call 342-4800.
