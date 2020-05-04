The Lyon County Highway Department has now opened the following roads that were closed Monday due to flooding:
Road G between Roads 170 & 175
Road J between Roads 190 & 215
Road K between Roads 190 & 210
Road M between Roads 190 & 197
Rd 170 between Roads F & G
Rd 190 between Roads L5 & M
Rd 200 between Roads U & V
Rd 210 between Roads L & M
Rd 215 between Roads F5 & J7
