Road work

The Lyon County Highway Department has now opened the following roads that were closed Monday due to flooding:

Road G between Roads 170 & 175

Road J between Roads 190 & 215

Road K between Roads 190 & 210

Road M between Roads 190 & 197

Rd 170 between Roads F & G

Rd 190 between Roads L5 & M

Rd 200 between Roads U & V

Rd 210 between Roads L & M

Rd 215 between Roads F5 & J7

