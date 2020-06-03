Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Friday

Non-injury accident, 1200 Industrial Rd., 1:56 p.m.

Abandoned vehicle, 2300 Industrial Rd., 4:54 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, information redacted

Medical-overdose, information redacted

Domestic disturbance, information redacted

Suspicious person, 900 E. 12th Ave., 7:10 p.m.

Saturday

Animal bite, 1300 W. 12th Ave., 10:12 a.m.

Disorderly conduct, 2300 Industrial Rd., 11:01 a.m.

Disorderly conduct, 200 Exchange St., 12:10 p.m.

Non-injury accident, E. 10th Ave. and Whildin St., 1:37 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, information redacted

Disorderly conduct, 400 West St., 6:22 p.m.

Animal bite, 500 Wiltshire Ln., 6:37 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 800 East St., 9:26 p.m.

Sunday

Criminal threat, 900 East St., 1:57 a.m.

Traffic stop, 500 Mechanic St., 7:44 p.m.

Monday

Traffic stop, E. 1st Ave. and Market St., 4:52 a.m.

Domestic disturbance, information redacted

Citizen community contact, 300 W. 13th Ave., 11:16 a.m.

Sex offense, information redacted

Trespass notice served, 2600 W. Hwy. 50, 12:47 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, information redacted

Abuse-child abuse or neglect, information redacted

Citizen community contact, E. 12th Ave. and Sylvan St., 4:27 p.m.

Animal-check welfare, W. 9th Ave. and Prairie St., 5:12 p.m.

Fire-illegal burning, 1100 State St., 9:41 p.m.

Traffic stop, 1100 E. 6th Ave., 10:53 p.m.

Sheriff

Friday

Child in need of care, information redacted

Saturday

Child in need of care, 600 W. 6th Ave., 1:20 a.m.

Traffic stop, W. 1st St. and Road F, Bushong, 5:37 p.m.

Criminal threat, Road P and Road 280, Admire, 8:54 p.m.

Sunday

Suspicious vehicle, Road N and N. Hwy. 99, 1:07 a.m.

Suspicious vehicle, Road 290 and Road C, Dunlap, 2:48 a.m.

Citizen community contact, 2200 Road F5, Americus, 6:24 a.m.

Agency assist, Road D and Road 200, 12:33 p.m.

Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, 8:41 p.m.

Monday

Non-injury accident, 1300 I-35, 5:50 a.m.

Fish and game complaint, by phone, Reading, 1:12 p.m.

Agency assist, W. South Ave. and Prairie St., 3:51 p.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Friday

Injury accident, 700 Sylvan St., 12:03 p.m.

Forgery-counterfeiting, 1200 Industrial Rd., 2:56 p.m.

Saturday

Theft-late report, 500 S. Exchange St., 11:13 a.m.

Sunday

Vehicle theft, 500 E. 12th Ave., 5:32 a.m.

Monday

Burglary-in progress, 700 Wilson St., 3 a.m.

Criminal damage, 300 Congress St., 8:54 a.m.

Theft-late report, 500 Mechanic St., 10:39 a.m.

Theft-late report, 700 E. 12th Ave., 12:15 p.m.

Criminal damage, 700 E. 12th Ave., 1:46 p.m.

Sheriff

Saturday

Vehicle theft, 200 Main St., Americus, 12:29 a.m.

Sunday

Vehicle theft, 3000 Road B, Dunlap, 7:46 a.m.

Criminal damage, 500 Main St., Neosho Rapids, 6:59 p.m.

Criminal damage, 400 Mechanic St., 10:50 p.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday-Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.