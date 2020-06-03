Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Non-injury accident, 1200 Industrial Rd., 1:56 p.m.
Abandoned vehicle, 2300 Industrial Rd., 4:54 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Medical-overdose, information redacted
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Suspicious person, 900 E. 12th Ave., 7:10 p.m.
Saturday
Animal bite, 1300 W. 12th Ave., 10:12 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 2300 Industrial Rd., 11:01 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 200 Exchange St., 12:10 p.m.
Non-injury accident, E. 10th Ave. and Whildin St., 1:37 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Disorderly conduct, 400 West St., 6:22 p.m.
Animal bite, 500 Wiltshire Ln., 6:37 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 800 East St., 9:26 p.m.
Sunday
Criminal threat, 900 East St., 1:57 a.m.
Traffic stop, 500 Mechanic St., 7:44 p.m.
Monday
Traffic stop, E. 1st Ave. and Market St., 4:52 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Citizen community contact, 300 W. 13th Ave., 11:16 a.m.
Sex offense, information redacted
Trespass notice served, 2600 W. Hwy. 50, 12:47 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Abuse-child abuse or neglect, information redacted
Citizen community contact, E. 12th Ave. and Sylvan St., 4:27 p.m.
Animal-check welfare, W. 9th Ave. and Prairie St., 5:12 p.m.
Fire-illegal burning, 1100 State St., 9:41 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1100 E. 6th Ave., 10:53 p.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Child in need of care, information redacted
Saturday
Child in need of care, 600 W. 6th Ave., 1:20 a.m.
Traffic stop, W. 1st St. and Road F, Bushong, 5:37 p.m.
Criminal threat, Road P and Road 280, Admire, 8:54 p.m.
Sunday
Suspicious vehicle, Road N and N. Hwy. 99, 1:07 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 290 and Road C, Dunlap, 2:48 a.m.
Citizen community contact, 2200 Road F5, Americus, 6:24 a.m.
Agency assist, Road D and Road 200, 12:33 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, 8:41 p.m.
Monday
Non-injury accident, 1300 I-35, 5:50 a.m.
Fish and game complaint, by phone, Reading, 1:12 p.m.
Agency assist, W. South Ave. and Prairie St., 3:51 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Injury accident, 700 Sylvan St., 12:03 p.m.
Forgery-counterfeiting, 1200 Industrial Rd., 2:56 p.m.
Saturday
Theft-late report, 500 S. Exchange St., 11:13 a.m.
Sunday
Vehicle theft, 500 E. 12th Ave., 5:32 a.m.
Monday
Burglary-in progress, 700 Wilson St., 3 a.m.
Criminal damage, 300 Congress St., 8:54 a.m.
Theft-late report, 500 Mechanic St., 10:39 a.m.
Theft-late report, 700 E. 12th Ave., 12:15 p.m.
Criminal damage, 700 E. 12th Ave., 1:46 p.m.
Sheriff
Saturday
Vehicle theft, 200 Main St., Americus, 12:29 a.m.
Sunday
Vehicle theft, 3000 Road B, Dunlap, 7:46 a.m.
Criminal damage, 500 Main St., Neosho Rapids, 6:59 p.m.
Criminal damage, 400 Mechanic St., 10:50 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday-Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
