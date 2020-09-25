More than 20 riders set off Friday morning for the 4th Annual Kansas Cannonball 550.
The riders began a staggered departure from the Emporia Granada Theatre at 7 a.m. With the pandemic ongoing, the staggered start was one of the COVID-related precautions Organizer Matt Slater added this year.
This year’s bikepacking endurance ride takes gravel enthusiasts on an all-new 559-mile loop through Southeast Kansas, according to Slater. The new route, which Slater said was mapped by Bobby Thompson, will take riders through both the Ozark Mountains foothills and into the Flint Hills.
“A little bit after the last one, Bobby Thompson got in touch with me and asked if I was open to changing up the race and I said I was certainly open to the idea,” Slater said. “I said I just didn’t really have time to map one out. He was like, ‘Lucky for you, I do.’”
Thompson mapped out the route, which is ridden entirely on gravel roads, and drove it a few times. He mapped out refueling areas — roughly 40 miles apart — and areas with lodging and camping spots available.
“He’s from southeast Kansas so he wanted to make the route explore that part of Kansas,” Slater said. “He’s put a lot of hard work into this and I’m really excited to check it out. I think it’s going to be really great.”
Slater said the idea for a bikepacking endurance ride came to him years ago and, in about 2013, he mapped out his first route for what would become the Kansas Cannonball 550. Slater said he didn’t get around to riding the route right away.
“Four years ago somebody posted on Facebook or something and said, ‘Let’s start a bikepacking endurance ride in Emporia,’” he said. “I was like, ‘I already have a route. Let’s do it.’”
This year, Slater is taking on more of a support role rather than riding himself. He said he’ll be riding the route in his SUV and will help out with refueling and any kind of issues that might arise.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said, noting that it’s not typical to have a support crew for these types of rides.
Slater emphasized that, although some may refer to the Cannonball 550 as a race, it’s really more of a ride. People can ride as much or as little as they want, at the pace they want. They can camp or choose to stay at a hotel along the way.
“Some people are going to try to ride it as fast as they can but it’s really just a ride,” he said.
Slater said it felt important to keep the ride going this year amid the pandemic.
“I asked Bobby about a month ago if we should do it and he said, ‘Let’s do it,’” he said. “I was like, ‘Yep, I agree.’”
To follow along with the event, visit www.facebook.com/events/581197879349532.
