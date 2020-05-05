When Susan Brinkman made the decision to temporarily close the Bourbon Cowboy on March 18, she never imagined the doors would still be locked nearly six weeks later.
“We very naively thought that we would close and we would ride this out through the end of March, maybe the first week of April,” Brinkman, who owns the popular country-themed bar, said. “There were really just so many unknowns that we just wanted to keep our staff and customers safe.”
One day later, Lyon County Public Health officers would put into effect a county-wide order mandating the closure of all restaurants, dining facilities, bars, taverns, clubs and movie theaters in an effort to promote social distancing and infection control measures set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
That order was originally set to expire April 19 — three days after Brinkman was set to celebrate Bourbon Cowboy’s fourth year in business. Then, Governor Laura Kelly issued a statewide order which superseded the local mandates. The goal, she said, was to lessen the impact of the pandemic on Kansas hospitals and to “flatten the curve.”
In Emporia, the result was felt immediately with mass cancelations of popular events like the Dirty Kanza and Glass Blown Open, along with stay-at-home orders and reduced hours of operations or closures.
“We know that with the study on Dirty Kanza that Life Time conducted last year, that they estimated a $5.5 million impact on the local region,” Main Street Executive Director Casey Woods said. “We are guessing that the Glass Blown Open, while the impact may not be quite as large, it’s still significant.”
The DK has since been moved to September to coincide with the Great American Market in downtown Emporia. The GBO, however, was not rescheduled.
Those big events were not the only cancelations or postponements that have affected the community, however. The Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow’s annual Cinco de Mayo Festival, which attracts large crowds each year, was set to take place last weekend. It has now been postponed to July. The 2020 PDGA Junior World Disc Golf Championships, hosted by Dynamic Discs, was also canceled.
For businesses like the Bourbon Cowboy, which are built around the ability to let people gather, the result has been especially devastating. Brinkman laid off her 18 employees immediately, funneling them through the Department of Labor’s unemployment portal.
“Many of my employees don’t have family support to fall back on,” she said. “I knew the Department of Labor would likely see an uptick in usage, which is an understatement. Unfortunately for us, when some of the federal relief dollars became available, they relied on a continuous payroll or they relied on the ability to reestablish a continuous payroll — neither of which we could do.”
A lack of resources
Brinkman found herself in a difficult position.
Closing her bar when she did put her at a disadvantage when it came to assistance. She began reaching out to her insurance company to access loss of income benefits.
“We saw a 40 percent decline in sales the first of March,” Brinkman said. “The second week of March, we saw a 70 percent decline. People were already starting to worry about whether they should be out in public. We contacted our insurance agent asking them to tell us a little more about the loss of income coverage in our policy and was told that communicable diseases are not covered.”
Brinkman said she learned that, after the SARS outbreak in 2011, insurance companies added clauses to exclude communicable diseases from policies.
“I told them, ‘I’m in a state-of-emergency here, both state and county,’” she said. “It’s no different than if a tornado hits and the National Guard comes in and shuts off access to your property.”
Frustrated, Brinkman worked with the Kansas Insurance Commission to try and find a solution. Her insurance company agreed to review her claim.
On Wednesday, the claim was denied.
“Honestly, we would save a lot of taxpayer dollars that could go to better forms of relief if insurance companies could recognize this as a loss of income event,” Brinkman said. “It just seems like this would be a good time, even if they don’t allow 100 percent of the claims to go through, to allow something to be returned.”
Last week when the governor issued an executive order allowing the curbside sale of alcoholic beverages from bars and taverns, Brinkman said even that wasn’t worth reopening her doors for. Owning a 6,000-square foot building comes with a lot of overhead, and Bourbon Cowboy does not sell craft beer or specialty drinks. Brinkman estimated she would have had to have sold more than 70 drinks per hour to make curbside service worth her while.
Still, Brinkman said she would make the same decision again, to close before the stay-at-home orders were put in place, in order to keep both her staff and her customers safe.
“I would do it again,” she said. “
A longterm impact
Woods said the economic impact will likely be felt longterm for many of Emporia’s businesses.
“It’s rough right now for a variety of different businesses and for a variety of different reasons,” he said. “The impact of these large events in a college town allowed businesses to exist through the summer, and now without that, and with the other sorts of regulations and recommendations it’s hard for businesses to generate the type of foot traffic and revenue that they need to remain strong going into a third and fourth quarter where there are a lot of unknowns.”
Main Street, along with the Emporia Community Foundation, United Way of the Flint Hills and KVOE, recently established the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund in an effort to support the needs of businesses and nonprofits during the COVID-19 crisis. Main Street also began dispersing Hospitality Industry Relief Emergency loans through the Kansas Department of Commerce, although the funding opportunities were limited.
“The State Department of Commerce acted very quickly to establish the HIRE Fund,” Woods said. “We are hopeful there may be a round two, but those funds were extinguished within 48 hours.”
Because of the massive amount of need for these assistance programs, he said it was important for businesses and organizations to apply for everything they could as soon as the applications opened. That way, they would have a better chance to receiving funding.
Regardless, it will probably be at least an 18 month — two year process before the city fully recovers.
Even now, with a statewide plan for reopening unveiled, Brinkman cannot say for sure when she will be able to reopen.
“Bars and nightclubs are probably — and rightly so — in the ‘go last’ position,” she said. “We have heard that only major sporting events and large concert arenas will come after us, so we are a business model based on social gathering and I absolutely understand that. My bigger concern is, I hear from folks while wearing a different hat in the community almost every day via email or phone calls, and they are just desperate to get open. I think the thing that we are not fully appreciating or taking into account is, we can get to Phase No. 3 and open our doors — what is consumer confidence going to be like? What is consumer spending going to be like? What are consumer habits going to be like?”
Brinkman said she sees a real possibility of reopening to small crowds, with a much longer and drawn out recovery than many people are willing to believe.
Supporting local
As the statewide reopening process begins in the coming weeks, there are still some ways people can support local businesses.
Woods said one way is to reach out to small businesses and just see how they are doing. Sometimes that contact can be the difference between a good day or a bad day. People can also purchase gift certificates from Emporia Main Street, the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce or the businesses themselves. For those who do purchase those gift certificates, Woods said it would be a nice gesture to hold onto the funds — so businesses have a chance to get back on their feet again.
“Hold on to those gift certificates,” he said. “Gift certificates that I am purchasing from local businesses? I’m telling them I won’t be using them until 2021. And just, be an advocate for those local businesses. Talk about them and when they reopen, support them in a more traditional sense. I think all of us can appreciate how important small businesses are right now.”
For Brinkman, she said it would mean a lot if people would consider supporting the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund.
And, for her customers at the Bourbon Cowboy, she had another special request.
“Stay healthy and make smart choices now,” Brinkman said. “My staff and I want to see you soon, and we want you to be healthy. We want this curve to get flattened, so I would call on everyone to just take care of themselves. That’s the most helpful thing to my business, and probably to all businesses right now.”
