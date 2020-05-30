Opal Nadine Love Robinson Corbin Sager of Emporia died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. She was 92.
Opal was born on April 28, 1928 in Reading, Kansas, the daughter of Earl and Marie Smith Love. She married Floyd Robinson on November 7, 1947 in Emporia, Kansas but later divorced. She then married LeRoy Corbin on January 28, 1972 in Emporia and he died on September 12, 1976 in Emporia. Her third marriage was to Robert Sager. They were married on August 12, 1978 in Olpe, Kansas. He died on January 21, 1995 in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: daughters, Susan (Don) Johnson of Rowlett, TX, Judy (Bruce) Docker of Nixa, Missouri; and son, Jim (Diane) Robinson of Emporia; grandchildren, Jared (Paris) Docker, Sara Docker, Mike Robinson, and Tommy Robinson; stepdaughters, Cheri Welborn and Teresa Foster and stepson, Rod Foster.
Opal is preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Bessie Love; two husbands; sisters, Lila Gerleman, and Wanda Talkington; stepchildren, Steve Corbin, and Connie Seaton; granddaughter, Jennifer Johnson; and special friend, Kenneth Cripps.
Opal leaves behind a host of family and friends, all of whom love her very much. They will most miss her laugh and personality.
Opal was a homemaker and she was a member of the First Baptist Church as well as the Eastern Star.
Cremation is planned with a celebration of her life at a later date. Private burial will take place at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Olpe, Kansas, next to her third husband Robert. Memorial contributions to the All Veterans Memorial or the Newman Regional Health can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
