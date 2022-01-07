The Lyon County Commission declared a state of local emergency due to COVID-19 Friday morning.
According to County Clerk Tammy Vopat, Newman Regional Health contacted Lyon County Emergency Management and requested the use of two ventilators to be ordered from the State EOC. All local ventilators were currently in use.
Emergency Management was unable to request the resource from the State EOC, because a state of local emergency was not already in place.
Emergency Management briefed Chairman Rollie Martin on the situation and Martin verbally declared to facilitate the ordering of the resource.
The Lyon County Commission is expected to hold a special session at 10 a.m. Monday at the courthouse.
(2) comments
Thank you Mr Martin. Why is it we are not mandating masks until Lyon County can get Covid cases under control? Science has shown they work.
It is a fair question, Chrism.
