Downtown Emporia has once again transformed into Gravel City, USA with the kickoff of Unbound Gravel.
Riders have been checking in for their races at the Lyon County History Center. The All Things Gravel Outdoor Expo is well underway. Junior riders left Emporia at 10 a.m. and the 25 and 50-mile races began shortly after at 10:30 a.m.
The XL departure is set for 3 p.m. today at 8th Avenue and Mechanic St.
The vendor expo is open until 5 p.m. today.
The Unbound Gravel 200 start begins at 6 a.m. Saturday at 9th Avenue and Commercial St., with live coverage of the races beginning at noon on FloBikes.com.
And if you're looking for something to do this weekend, head down to Commercial street starting at 11 a.m. Saturday for the Finish Line Block Party.
A full schedule of events is available online at https://www.unboundgravel.com/schedule.
