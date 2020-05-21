Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Jim Baker earned some accolades from his neighbors during a belated Police Week celebration Wednesday evening.
Homes along Redwood Avenue decorated lawns with flags, banners and signs to honor Baker's status as a law enforcement officer. It was something they wanted to do during Police Week, but stormy weather had postponed the celebration.
Organizer for the gathering was Rhnae Blackburn. The neighbors recognized Baker with a flag of a "thin blue line," along with posters signed by his neighbors on Redwood Ave., Willow Lane, Birch Road, Apple Drive and Hickory Lane.
