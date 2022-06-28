Independence Day is full of great memories in my life.
The backyard fireworks shows (we lived in the country). My uncles (Jack and Jack) rolling smoke bombs under the swing set while we were playing. Dad grilling fat, juicy burgers and Oscar Meyer hot dogs. The sound of the ice cream maker (it took so long to finish!). The agonizingly slow passage of time waiting for sunset.
Sometime in the late 70s I was reading something and saw a recipe for a peanut butter cake. I thought it was my mom’s 1971 Betty Crocker Cookbook, but it’s not in there. It isn’t in her 1980 Good Housekeeping Illustrated Cookbook, either. What I do remember was thinking: “I am going to make that cake for the Fourth of July.”
And I did.
No one really knew why I thought we needed one when we had chocolate cake, cookies, watermelon and homemade ice cream, but I’m just stubborn that way.
It was a two-layer round cake with icing, brown as the peanut butter itself. One of my cousins may have made a comment about what you find in a baby’s diaper, but I only hold on to the good in life.
My cake sat ignored on the kitchen counter for a couple of hours, so I sliced some up onto plates and started passing it around the family who were all out back, playing badminton and yard darts.
“Why, Uncle Jack!” I said. “I believe you missed out on my new cake. Here you go! Aunt Virginia, why don’t I get you some more iced tea to go with this cake I brought you?”
Everyone took at least a bite, because they love me, and most of them finished it off. Some added chocolate cake on the side, some topped it with ice cream. There were no leftovers!
I like to think there were no leftovers because it was so good they ate it all, but, well, some of my cousins … you just never know.
For the remaining years of my time at home, a peanut butter cake was part of July Fourth, along with hotdogs, hamburgers, watermelon and ice cream. That’s a happy memory.
I had not made one since that time (early 1980s) and it kept popping up in my thoughts these past weeks, so I did it. This time, I tried a chocolate icing, because, well, chocolate and peanut butter is a no-brainer. The internet is flush with recipes for peanut butter cakes now, from sheet to Bundt, so you can find one you like, I am certain.
Apologies to those with nut allergies! Let’s get cooking.
V V V
REGINA’S PEANUT BUTTER CAKE
Baking spray with flour
3/4 cup butter, softened
2 cups granulated sugar or Stevia
3 large eggs
1 cup creamy peanut butter
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray two round cake pans with baking spray with flour or do the last-century method of greasing them with Crisco and coating in flour; set aside.
Beat butter with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until creamy, about 1 minute (or use your hand-held mixer). Gradually add sugar (or baking sugar substitute), and beat until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.
Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each addition and stopping to scrape down the side of the bowl as needed. Add peanut butter; beat until smooth, about 1 minute.
Whisk together flour, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Stir together the buttermilk and vanilla extract.
With mixer running on low speed, add flour mixture and buttermilk mixture, in alternating batches, to butter mixture, starting and ending with flour mixture and making sure each addition is fully incorporated before adding the next.
Spoon mixture into prepared pans and smooth the top with a small off-set spatula or by gently shaking the pan (I still haven’t managed to obtain an off-set spatula, small or otherwise). Smoothing the top of this thick batter will help ease the dome created by baking and hopefully prevent you needing to trim off some to make an even layer cake.
Bake in preheated oven until cake is light brown and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool in pan on a wire rack until completely cool, about 2 hours. If you frost it hot, runny frosting is what you got.
I originally did a peanut butter frosting, but I’ve come to love this chocolate one. You can use pre-made frosting from the store (get two of those if you do) or you can have all the fun by making your own
COOKED CHOCOLATE FROSTING
2 cups sugar or Stevia
1/2 cup cocoa powder
1/2 cup whole milk
3 Tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
Combine ingredients in a medium-sized heavy-bottom saucepan. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture forms a soft ball when dripped into cold water (238 degrees on a candy thermometer).
Remove from heat and allow to cool until lukewarm. Don’t stir it or you’ll break the chains that are forming to hold the frosting together.
Once the frosting is essentially room temperature, beat it with a spoon until it is spreadable, then frost the cake.
Now, you can go to town with garnish on this: actual peanuts, broken up pieces of peanut butter cups, Nutterbutters, Oreos, Reese’s Pieces – the sky is the limit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.