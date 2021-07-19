A Wichita woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on the turnpike Saturday afternoon.
At 1:50 p.m. Erika Alvarez-Andres, 38, was the passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse traveling northbound on I-335 when at mile marker 153.5 the driver, 49-year-old Marco Ibanez-Bonilla of Emporia, lost control due to wet road conditions.
The vehicle spun and hit the barrier wall.
Ibanez-Bonilla was not injured but Alvarez-Andres sustained suspected serious injuries and was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment.
Both occupants were wearing their seat belts according to Kansas Highway Patrol.
