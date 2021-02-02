The weather was nice the first week of December and James Nunley would normally have been playing outside, running around with his dog or begging to stay up to watch the Kansas City Chiefs game.
That’s what gave his mother, Angela Nunley, pause and caused her to take the six-year-old in to see the doctor.
On Dec. 8, Angela received news no parent ever wants to hear — James was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
“We noticed that his energy level had gone down,” Angela said. “He was doing stuff that was out of his norm. There was nice weather and he was not going outside to play; like, our sons live outside.”
After the entire family tested positive for the novel coronavirus in November, she thought of other possibilities that explained his behavior — like allergies — or just simply not feeling well.
“On Dec. 6, that Sunday, the Chiefs were playing,” Angela explained. “It is usually a fight to get him to go to bed when football is on, especially if it is the Dallas Cowboys or the Kansas City Chiefs. If they are playing, we have to make a deal that if it is the 7 p.m. game that was always the deal that he could watch until halftime before he had to go to bed.
After Angela took care of James’ younger brother, Noah, she walked into the living room to find James asleep during the first quarter of the Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game.
“It sounds silly, I feel like, but that was like, okay, something is really wrong,” she said. “He really does not feel good, I need to get him to the doctor.”
Unable to get an appointment the next day, they finally saw Dr. Derek Brown at Newman Regional Health at 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 8. Angela explained that she felt silly to say that a football game and sleep determined something was out of character for her son, but a nurse reassured her that Angela did the right thing — despite how silly she may feel.
After doing blood work and performing a mono and strep test, James and Angela left Dr. Brown’s office. She returned to work by 9:30 a.m.
Michael, Angela’s husband, received a phone call from Dr. Brown around 10:45 a.m. explaining that he was not comfortable with James’ blood work and that he needed a blood transfusion.
The Nunleys had the option to go to Newman Regional Health, but Dr. Brown was concerned about James’ numbers overall and said he felt more comfortable if they went to Children’s Mercy in Overland Park.
“We asked him … would you like us to make an appointment or for us to drop what we are doing, get in our vehicle and drive him there now?” Angela recalled. “He said he would feel most comfortable if they went, picked [James] up and took him straight to Children’s Mercy.”
In Jan. 2020, Noah spent a total of 45 days at Children’s Mercy after being diagnosed with Hirschsprung’s disease, which is a condition that affects the large intestine and causes problems with passing stool.
“Because of our experience with our other son, Noah, we went home and packed a bag [first],” she said. “We had actually been stuck at Children’s before without the correct supplies.”
After they arrived at Children’s Mercy, doctors performed more tests and blood work.
“[At] 9:15 p.m. a doctor came in and asked to speak with my husband and I,” Angela said. “At that point, they had identified that he had 35% leukemia blasts in his blood. … Within 12 hours of being concerned for our son’s health from a regular doctor’s appointment, [we went] to him being diagnosed with leukemia.”
Angela and Michael were in shock. They thought maybe James had anemia, and never dreamed they would walk into the hospital to discover he had leukemia.
It was a long night for the couple. The results could not determine if James had acute lymphoblastic or acute myeloid leukemia until the next morning.
“His official diagnosis was acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which is also the same diagnosis of Breanna McBride, the little girl who was diagnosed in September,” Angela said. “That was pretty crazy, because that is considered a more rare form of leukemia and to know that two young children very close in hometowns, close in age to then walk away with the same diagnosis.”
She recalled working at the Emporia State Athletics Department with Darren McBride, Breanna’s father, when they were students. They had the same boss, but did not work at the exact same time together.
Currently James is undergoing his two- to two-and-a-half year treatment plan. The first 28 days were hard on James, Angela said. The types of drugs and steroids he was on felt cruel to Angela.
“I would say comparatively from the first 28 days, he is doing good,” she said. “He is in phase II of his treatment plan. Unfortunately, for ALL, they hope on day 29 that the cancer goes into remission. … Unfortunately, on Jan. 7 when he was on day 29, instead of [leukemia] being in remission, we found out it had spread to his bone marrow.”
Instead of having a slower paced treatment during phase II, doctors had to dial up James’ chemo treatment. James is now on a strict regimen of different drugs for 57 days. Angela explained that James will have a couple inpatient stays, oral chemo at home, weekly chemo, weekly spinal taps and chemo shots at home.
“The spinal taps are pretty tough because it just requires a lot, they can be painful,” she said. “Especially because he has to get them every week now. The travel is just hard. We are very lucky we can do the majority of his work outpatient, but because we start his appointments so early it can usually take up all day.”
Throughout all of this, Angela is sure that the love and support from the community is the only way they are able to make it through this tough process.
“The biggest blessing for us right now, for my husband and I, as we go through this with James is that we have absolutely the best support system I think two people, or our family could ask for,” she said.
As a mom, hearing your son be diagnosed with cancer is overwhelming. Angela wants to take the pain away and help James, but she cannot.
“That becomes tough,” she said. “I cannot say enough about this community. Everyday I am overwhelmed by the support, love, prayers and generosity of the members of this community.”
On top of the rough year the Nunleys have had, Angela shared that she is 33 weeks pregnant. However, she feels like she has the backs of hundreds of people if they ever need a meal, a shoulder to cry on, a ride or their house cleaned.
“I did not know that feeling could be so overwhelming in itself, but it has been, and I cannot put into words what that means to myself, my husband and our children,” she said. “Our children are very aware of the support and love we have received over the last year.”
Angela expressed how she could not give enough gratitude for Harry & Lloyd’s or Olpe Elementary School for helping to fundraise.
“We usually like to be the people on the in, helping organize those things for other people. To watch people work so hard for us. We just have an unlimited amount of gratitude for them,” she said.
The staff at Harry & Lloyd’s stepped up and sacrificed much of their time to help fundraise. Angela does not know if her family will ever be able to say thank you enough.
“As an individual, my job is to help others and help kids especially,” she said. “When you feel like you cannot help the one kid you want to help the most, your own child, they can be very difficult to deal with. I just hope that I can continue to instill value through my job and my own children that when you do your best to give to others and show kindness, love and support — it does come back to you. That is what we are experiencing right now.”
Future fundraisers are being planned right now, but they are taking fundraising slow because Angela does not want to overwhelm anyone right now. She encourages anyone to follow “Team James” on Facebook, as it is the best place to keep updated on fundraisers and James’ health.
