I will always remember the day a man entered my office to show me pictures that had been taken inside an abortion clinic at 1030 Central in Kansas City. The clinic was called Abortion Affordable operated by abortionist Krishna Rajanna. One picture of the bathroom had a dishwasher used to sterilize surgical instruments which were then left laying exposed next to an open, blood-stained toilet. These pictures were shown with the investigative hearing to the Kansas House Committee March 15, 2005 with Detective William Howard’s testimony. He stated when he entered the abortion clinic “there were dirty dishes in the sink and on the tabletop, trash everywhere, and roaches crawling across the countertops, with a stench in the room. Frankly, I was reluctant to sit down.” “Aborted fetuses were placed inside Styrofoam cups and put in the refrigerator freezer next to TV dinners.” “His hands were dirty, and clothes stained.” His staff members described Rajanna as a filthy man and “actually witnessed Rajanna microwave one of the aborted fetuses and stir it into his lunch.” “I thought I had heard and seen every vile, disgusting crime scene but was in for a new shock when I started this investigation.” Much later, visits from the Kansas Board of Healing Arts discovered further atrocities including a dead rodent in the clinic hallway, dirty carpets in the surgery room, failure to follow Anesthesiologist’s Guidelines, medication violations, and many others. Several of us in the legislature tried to get an inspection of the clinic from both the KBHA or the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to no avail. We were flatly refused. I authored a clinic licensure bill that followed the recommendations of Planned Parenthood but the battle against the bill was hard fought. After testifying in the Senate Health Committee, I was approached by a young 16-year-old student who was visiting the Capitol and was very interested in the bill. She told me her sister had been killed having a legal abortion and encouraged me strongly to keep on fighting. I spoke to her afterwards at her school and she told me she could never talk about it again because her mom took her sister in for the abortion. The torment and shame her mother must feel is profound. They say abortions are safe, rare, and legal but after having the bill I authored overturned by the Supreme Court, who can have confidence back-alley abortions are not committed by licensed cannibals who do not practice or work in a sterile environment? When I was arguing the bill on the floor of the House, two legislators came approached me that day from Johnson County saying there was another similar clinic at 735 Central. The folks that are working to prevent Value Them Both from passing did not care about clean abortion clinics then and I guess they still don’t.

