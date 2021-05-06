Abundant Harvest will begin providing a monthly mobile food pantry thanks to a partnership with Tyson Foods and the Kansas Food Bank in Wichita.
The first food giveaway will be held at the Abundant Harvest kitchen at 1028 Whittier in Emporia from 1 - 2:30 p.m. May 11. Successive events will take place on the second Tuesday of each month for the next 12 months.
Lee Alderman, director of Abundant Harvest, said he expects the mobile food pantries to positively impact many people in the community.
“We’re guaranteed we’re going to serve 250 [people] but we’ll probably end up serving a lot more than that,” he said.
The mobile food pantries will be funded by a $92,000 grant awarded from Tyson Foods to the Kansas Food Bank.
“We had nothing to do with it,” Alderman said. “We just agreed to be a site that they could distribute their food on.”
Garden City also received the grant to provide food to members of its community.
“We are very thankful to Tyson Foods for funding these mobile distributions,” said Brian Walker, president and CEO of Kansas Food Bank in a written release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increased demand for food assistance across our state. Tyson is helping to put missing meals on the tables of our neighbors in need with this grant.”
“We’re proud to support Kansas Food Bank and its mission to end hunger,” said Dennis Jones, complex manager, at Tyson Foods, Finney County facility. “Enabling our partners to address food insecurity by supporting the mobile pantry program is a critical part of our hunger relief strategy.”
Alderman said that anyone can come to the mobile food pantries and they do not need to bring proof of income or address. The only thing they need to provide is their zip code, and any zip code will do so long as it is accurate.
“They just want to see what region I’m serving through Abundant Harvest,” he said. “They want to see how big my circle is, that’s how they’re gonna monitor it.”
Alderman also said that the May 11 food pantry will contain a special addition to it.
“Russell Stover is throwing 10 pounds of mixed chocolate in for everybody on the first go-round,” he said. “It’s not healthy, but the rest of it will be healthy, fruits, vegetables, things like that, grains probably, but we’re going to have some fun in there too.”
Alderman encouraged anyone who wants to help with distributing the food to show up at the Abundant Harvest kitchen at 12:15 p.m. on giveaway days.
“They can just show up as long as they’re healthy, as long as they can lift 50 pounds,” he said. “We just want them to show up. Go through the north entrance and park on the north side of the building there.”
