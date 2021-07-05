Dorothy “Dottie” Joleen
(Riegel) Enserro, of Emporia,
died June 28, 2021 at
Keepsake Kottage Homeplus
in Rose Hill, Kansas.
She was 80.
She was a retired office
manager at Emporia State
University.
A funeral service was
held at 10:00 a.m., July 2,
2021 at Charter Funerals
with burial to follow at
Allen Cemetery. Charter
Funerals has the arrangements.
