Lyon County Public Health has announced a potential exposure risk of COVID-19 for any Lyon County resident who played or attended a youth basketball tournament in Missouri on June 20.
Another player at the tournament was symptomatic and has since tested positive for the disease, according to a written release.
"You played with a symptomatic player who tested positive for COVID-19," Public Information Office Brandon Stiner said in a release. "You need to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor your symptoms."
Anyone who becomes symptomatic should call the COVID-19 hotline at 620-208-3741 to get tested.
When reached for further comment, Stiner said the information came directly from KDHE and local health officials were working to release more information.
"Lyon County Public Health reminds you, if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider immediately," he said. "Do not visit in-person prior to receiving confirmation from that healthcare provider. Continue to follow all Public Health guidelines referencing COVID-19."
Lyon County residents can stay informed by visiting www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org.
(3) comments
Wasn't this reported as a baseball game just a little while ago in this newspaper. Appears that the story always changes in this newspaper.
This appears to come from KDHE. I saw something similar in the Hays newspaper: https://sunflowerstateradio.com/2020/06/25/potential-exposures-to-covid-19-at-three-basketball-tournaments-in-hays-wichita/
There is absolutely no information on the internet about this that I could find when looking to see where this is coming from. Well, at least the people that may have been exposed are already about 1/2 way through their self-quarantine before starting it, but I wonder will most of them ever even hear about this. One has to wonder why someone with symptoms was playing in the first place, of course, these days sports are about winning and little else.
