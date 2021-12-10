Vance Leon McWilliam of Arlington, KS died Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in Derby, KS. He was 83.
Service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Lyons Municipal Cemetery in Lyons, KS. The family has the arrangements.
