Curtis Jay McCoy, 48, of Americus, Kansas died Monday, January 24, 2022 at his home.
Curtis was born May 1, 1973 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Tom McCoy. He was a diesel mechanic and welder at Williams Towing & Recovery in Emporia. Curtis enjoyed motocross, and mechanics turning wrenches on anything with moving parts.
On September 24, 2012 Curtis married Melissa Ensor in Emporia and they later divorced. He is survived by sons, Domanic McCoy of Emporia, Jakub Dowell of Fort Scott, Kansas, Carter Fletchall of Topeka, Kansas; daughters, Paige Fletchall of Emporia, Tracy Gail of Columbus, Kansas; brothers, Chad Metcalfe of Hartford, Kansas, Chris Sull of Neosho Rapids, Kansas; and grandchildren, Connor Dowell, Braysnn Dowell, Zayalah Dowell, Torrie Dowell, Addeliyn Rae Nitcher and Teaghiyn Kaige Nitcher. Curtis was preceded in death by his father, Tom McCoy; grandmother, Lyla McCoy; and a daughter, Meaghyn Ensor.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, February 4, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Cremation is planned following the visitation.
