The Emporia City Commission will receive its first report on the homelessness taskforce, created to find workable solutions for the community last year.
The taskforce is expected to recommend that a camping ordinance be maintained in the City of Emporia through July 8, in order to give the group more time to study the ordinance and formulate longterm solutions and recommendations for the city.
The homelessness taskforce was established in Dec. 2022 following the city’s approval of an “unlawful camping” ordinance on Nov. 17, 2022. Ordinance No. 22-49 sees action on the unauthorized use of public property by prohibiting camping without a permit. City attorney Christina Montgomery said the ordinance pertains to any publicly owned streets, sidewalks, alleys, parking lots, parks, and easements, as well as “any property owned or managed by the city or other governmental agency.”
Mayor Susan Brinkman, who was appointed as the commission liaison to the taskforce, had pushed the commission to come up with workable solutions to determine the full scope of homelessness within the City of Emporia.
“When folks are unhoused, that can be very difficult information to gather accurately,” Brinkman told The Gazette last year.
According to the interim report, released Monday, the purpose of the taskforce is to identify the existing needs of the unhoused and at-risk individuals within the community, as well as analyze the existing resources that are available to address homelessness and close gaps in services. Appointees are also charged with proposing additional strategies to provide temporary and permanent housing solutions, and providing recommendations for legislative action.
United Way of the Flint Hills executive director Mickey Edwards was appointed chair of the taskforce. Other community appointees are Lyn Blubaugh, Raymond Rogers, and Michelle Williams. City staff on the taskforce include Emporia Police Officer Jaffar Agha, City Manager Trey Cocking, city housing specialist Jeff Lynch, city attorney Christina Montgomery, Emporia Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Taylor, city commnications manager Christine Torrens and Sgt. Dominic Vortherms. CareArc CEO Renee Hively, Amanda Pock, Pauline Stacchini and Heather Wagner are also involved.
The taskforce has met every other week since Jan. 17, and has been researching existing community resources that assist community members affected by homelessness. The group hosted the homelessness prevention coordinator for Kansas City, Mo., and took a tour of Kansas City’s facilities on March 21.
Many task force appointees and participants have participated on Emporia Police Department ride-alongs to tour homeless encampments.
The Emporia City Commission meets at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Municipal Courtroom. You can read the full agenda online at www.emporiaks.gov.
