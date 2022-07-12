There’s a trend around town. A traitorous trend.
More than one local establishment is offering Eggs Benedict on their menu, but it’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing. It is being served with a fried egg. A fried egg, not a poached egg.
That is treason. An egg al la Benedict is two things: a hollandaise sauce on a poached egg. Not fried, not half-boiled, not scrambled. Poached.
Why has the poached egg suddenly gone out of favor? Was there a salmonella outbreak I didn’t hear about? That shouldn’t be an issue if your eggs are fresh, from a reliable source and your kitchen is clean.
How can you pass off a toasted piece of bread, a piece of ham and an egg with a cooked, or mostly-cooked yolk topped with a dollop of hollandaise sauce as an Egg Benedict?
“Eggs à la Benedick” was published in an 1894 cookbook by Chef Charles Ranhofer, from a recipe he served at Delominco’s of New York City, which claims to have created the dish in the 1860’s. Eggs Benedict are a toasted English muffin, split half. Each half is topped with a slice of Canadian bacon and a poached egg.
Over all is a Sauce Hollandaise — a Holland Sauce, described in 1651 by Chef Pierre Francoise de la Verenne as: “make a sauce with some good fresh butter, a little vinegar, salt, and nutmeg, and an egg yolk to bind the sauce; take care that it doesn’t curdle.” (Le Vrai Cuisinier (The True Cook)).
The latter half of the 20th century saw many variations arrive, most notably Eggs Halifax — Eggs Benedict served with poached or smoked salmon instead of ham. The eggs are still poached. This version is so popular it has several names: Eggs Montreal, Eggs Hemingway, Eggs Atlantique and so on.
Substitute a crab cake and you have Eggs Chesapeake. Use trout and creamed spinach and you have Eggs Shannon. Use roast suckling pig and you have Eggs Cochon du Lait. Eggs Eire places the star of the show on a bed of corned beef hash. Use a fried egg? You are not serving any of these recipes.
Delmonico’s currently as a Hamburger Benedict on the menu: is that egg fried? Is it over easy? No, it is poached.
Why is this important? The yolk, that’s why.
A beautifully poached egg, with fully cooked white barely containing several tablespoons of liquid gold which runs all over the food beneath it when pierced is an experience. It is a wonderful flavor — rich, moist, dark yellow yolk, mixing with the Hollandaise to bathe the ham and moisturize the English muffin. It’s practically beyond description.
It is not a flat, hard, crunchy wafer-thin slab.
I don’t know why the poached egg has become a problem in area kitchens, but I do know it’s not hard to do. Keep a sauce pan of hot water simmering on the back burner. When a customer orders a poached egg, crack one (you are using real eggs, right?) into a ramekin, pour it into the hot water and then lift it out a few minutes later with a slotted spoon when the white is fully cooked. Ouila!
As I wrote in 2017, you can make the process even tidier by preparing the eggs al al Arzak: “…by poaching sous vide. The raw egg is encased in a pouch of plastic wrap, seasoned, and then tied shut with kitchen twine. The result is a plump, poached egg, pre-seasoned with herbs, salt and pepper, the white thoroughly cooked around the warm and runny yolk.”
I provided step-by-step instructions with illustrations, although I cannot find the electronic version now. There’s an excellent demonstration here: https://www.fmitk.com/arzak-eggs-crispy-roasted-greens.
You can even poach eggs ahead of time and then warm them back up. I do it. Martha Stewart does it. Julia Child did it. If Guy Fieri ate eggs he would do it. Everybody does it. Here’s the method from Brennan’s of New Orleans.
POACHED EGGS
1 1/2 quarts water
2 cups vinegar
8 large eggs
Bring the water and vinegar to a boil in a large saucepan. Crack the eggs one at a time and drop them gently into the boiling water, being careful not to break the yolks.
Simmer for 3 to 4 minutes, moving the eggs several times with a spoon to cook them evenly.
When firm, remove the eggs from the water with a slotted spoon and place in a pan filled with cold water until serving.
Is it possible customers do not want poached eggs? Is that why nobody’s poaching these days? Then don’t call the dish a Benedict. Call it a Benedict Arnold. Thus endeth the sermon.
Let’s get cooking!
