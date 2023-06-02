By Ryann Brooks
As more than 4,000 gravel enthusiasts and their support crews descend upon Emporia for the 17th annual UNBOUND Gravel weekend, local economic development and tourism experts say the continued impact on the area is undeniable.
The value of that impact was upwards of $6 million in 2018. Visit Emporia director LeLan Dains said while he doesn’t have firm numbers to cite just yet, the financial impact has only increased five years later.
“I think it’s safe to say that it’s only gone up,” he said. “At the very least, we know that prices of things have gone up, but also the participation — not only the number of racers that are participating in the event, but the number of people that come to support said riders and industry folks at the Expo.”
Part of that growth could be seen in downtown Emporia Thursday afternoon, with the UNBOUND Gravel Expo set up in the 700 block of Merchant Street, and the number of tents, campers and more set up at the Lyon County Fairgrounds across town.
“Everything has grown, so every expectation would be that impact has grown as well,” Dains added.
Emporia Main Street director Casey Woods agreed.
“It’s really a layered impact. We see people staying here in Airbnbs, VRBOs, hotels, and obviously that impacts the cashflow within the community when we’re seeing these people from across the country — or from other countries — bringing in dollars,” he said. “It’s extemely important for our local economy.”
Because much of UNBOUND’s activity is centered around the downtown area, Woods said locally owned small businesses see much of the benefit, too.
“It’s a big cash boost when ESU and FHTC aren’t in session and that’s really important for them to be able to continue and staff up through the summer,” he said. “Prior to UNBOUND, we had a lot of businesses that would lay people off in the summer and try to hire them back in the fall. Now we have businesses that can maintain staffing and can grow all summer long. That’s really critical.”
Another critical aspect, Dains said, is the Emporia community. Without the community’s support, after all, the race would never have grown to what it is today.
“It is critical; this just couldn’t happen without the support of the community,” he said. “If you think about it just from an operational standpoint, you have more than 500 volunteers assisting with their time and efforts to help the operations of this event.”
Then there are the other people in the community who make their homes available, either as full rentals, or by hosting guests for the week.
“Without those opportunities of local residents making lodging accommodations for folks, there wouldn’t be enough [space],” Dains said. “Certainly, this couldn’t be done without the community support its growth.”
Or making Emporia a great place to visit, more than just one weekend out of the year. From that end, Dains said there’s been more growth, too.
“It’s not race weekend,” he said. “We’ve seen an increase in the number of training camps, for example, throughout the spring.”
While Life Time offers an official UNBOUND Gravel training camp each year, there were at least five unofficial training camps that also popped up in the community over the last few months.
“There are folks who are driving and repeatedly make their preparations to train for these sorts of things,” Dains added. “The impact is pretty extraordinary.”
Woods added that people coming in for UNBOUND are talking about Emporia throughout the year, making it a bucket list destination for many.
“That does a lot for our ability to bring in more residents, bring in more businesses and really talk about what this region has to offer,” he said.
