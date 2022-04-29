It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Neufeld, currently from Phoenix, Arizona, on April 26, 2022.
Pat leaves to mourn, her husband, Don Roberts of Phoenix; parents, John and Rita Neufeld of Abbotsford, BC; sister, Eloise (Brian) Mosychuk of Kelowna, BC; brothers, Les (Norma) Neufeld of Ontario, Weldon (Arlene) Neufeld of Winnipeg, MB and Howard Neufeld of Langley, BC; many special nephews and niece; step daughter, Jamie and grandchildren, Bronson and Jewel and their families.
Pat was born in Killarney, Manitoba on Feb 26, 1959, later moving to Abbotsford, BC with her family and attending MEI where she graduated high school. Her love of education and learning continued at Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas, Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, and obtaining her PHD in University Counselling and Education Psychology from Kansas State University.
Pat loved teaching and the hundreds of students whose lives she touched while being a professor at Emporia State University and later Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, BC. Her great love was teaching and she inspired many student's lives with her kindness, wisdom and passion for counselling in education.
Her career also took her to international locations in Heidelberg and Lithuania as a recipient of an International Teaching Fellowship. Most recently she was given the honor of being awarded the designation of Professor Emerita from Thompson Rivers University.
Recently retiring to Phoenix, Arizona, Pat enjoyed creative endeavours such as cooking, gardening, preserving, wine-making, stained glass work and eco printing silk scarves. Walking kept her head clear and a good book was always close at hand. She has friends across the globe who will miss her willingness to listen, her insightful encouraging words and her thoughtful gestures that made those close to her feel like they were her "favorite". Her love was generous, she laughed freely and her faith was strong.
A ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery in Emporia, Kansas will be held at a later date.
