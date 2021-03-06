EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
United Way of the Flint Hills who is spearheading a community effort to reestablish services at Plumb Place. Plumb Place served as a women’s shelter since 1921 but was recently closed due to financial issues. United Way has organized a group of community representatives including SOS, Inc., CrossWinds, Kansas Legal Services, Corner House and Kansas Children’s Service League to work on restoring the services.
Local real estate agents who received awards at the Sunflower Association of Realtors Awards Banquet. Gwen Longbine, Shannon Engler and Allex Wilson received SAR Rising Star Awards. Brandy Criss Engler and John Sandstrom won the Masters Bronze Sales Awards. Aaron Sewell and Maurice Schmidt won the Platinum Sales Achievement Awards.
Emporia High School girls wrestling team placed fifth in 5A and 6A State Touranment. More than 38 teams competed. Madelynn Griffin earned third place in her weight class. Virginia Munoz took fourth, and Hannah Boa and Trinity Ervin place fifth. Megan Olson placed 6th.
Madison FFA who took fourth in the FFA Meats Judging Competition. The team members included Cohen Luthi, Brooke Gains, Monica Lopez and Luke Fankhauser.
Strong City who was one of 18 communities in Kansas to receive KDOT Transportation funding. Strong City’s Safe Routes to School will receive $292,100 to build sidewalks.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.