The 2021 Professional Disc Golf Association Junior Disc Golf World Championships will kick off Wednesday in Emporia.
More than 250 young disc golfers from 40 states — some as far away as Alaska, Maine and Florida — will converge on the city for the tournament, which is presented by Dynamic Discs and continues through Saturday.
Tournament director and Dynamic Discs events director Doug Bjerkaas said that, while Emporia is used to hosting many types of upper-level disc golf tournaments, the Junior Worlds presents a unique opportunity.
“This is a different kind of cool. This is kids that are 9, 11, 15 that are just passionate about playing disc golf,” he said. “They’re on a summer vacation with their parents. It’s just really exciting to see how engaged these kids are at competing and playing disc golf. I get as much a thrill out of hosting a tournament for a bunch of junior amateur players as I do for the top touring pros that play throughout the world.”
This is Emporia’s third and final year hosting the Junior Worlds, which it also hosted in 2018 and 2019. The tournament was scheduled to transition to a new host city in 2021, but after it was canceled in 2020, Emporia was allowed another shot this year.
Bjerkaas said that, typically, the Junior Worlds would be an international competition with at least seven or eight different countries represented. However, because COVID-19 is still a significant impediment to international travel, only American disc golfers will play this year.
That being said, the 2021 field is also the largest field to play the Junior Worlds in Emporia.
“Basically, with the growth of disc golf, our numbers increased 25% from 2019,” Bjerkaas said. “We had close to 200 players in 2019 and we have 252 players now in 2021, so an extra 50 kids. Lots of waitlists, which means there were kids that wanted to play that were on the waitlist that couldn’t get in.”
Registration for the Junior Worlds was staggered on a tiered basis. Those who had the first stab at signing up were players who qualified to receive an invitation based upon their performance in disc golf tournaments during the previous year.
A couple of weeks later, the next tier opened up, which allowed people who had already registered to sign up to play in an additional division if they so desired.
In the final tier, any junior player who is a current PDGA member and also a certified rules official — someone who has successfully passed a test regarding the ins and outs of the sport’s rules — would be able to sign up.
“This year, for the first time, we actually had several positions that were actually full by the time we got to that last tier,” Bjerkaas said.
There are two gender divisions in the tournament — female and mixed — which allow girls to decide whether they want to play strictly with other girls or with everyone. Those two divisions are further broken down by age, with divisions for golfers 18 and under, 15 and under, 12 and under, 10 and under and 8 and under. The youngest disc golfers must turn 7 years old at some point during 2021.
The junior disc golfers will play at six courses in Emporia during the week, including Hammond Park, Soden’s Grove Park, Peter Pan Park, Jones West, Jones East and the Emporia Country Club.
Bjerkaas encouraged Emporians to come out and watch the competitions for free throughout the week and said that a full schedule of the events and locations can be found at pdgajuniorworlds.com.
“If you really want to come out and see the best of the best, Saturday afternoon, starting at lunchtime, at noon, at the county club we have all the final nine rounds, which means the top four or the top two in the division — depending on how many are in the division — play nine holes to determine who the champion is,” Bjerkaas said.
Locals are also invited to come to the Junior Worlds block party and carnival — which is hosted by Emporia Main Street — in the 900 blocks of Commercial and Merchant streets from 6-9 p.m. on Friday evening.
“The block party will be the first time that we’ve ever held a carnival,” said Emporia Main Street executive director Casey Woods. “Essentially, that means there’s a series of different carnival-type games using a couple of different vendors so kids, families can come. There will be music and food like a normal block party.”
Families will want to be sure to bring cash with them to the block party, as each of the carnival games has a cost — although the money raised will be put to good use.
“There’s a small charge for each one of the different games and each one of the different games are hosted by area non-profit groups, so the funds raised will go to benefit some of those non-profit initiatives within the local community,” Woods said. “Dynamic Discs is actually picking up the costs for all the different games and they wanted to make sure that the proceeds for participating in those games could go to benefit the local community.”
The entire carnival will double as a beer garden to ensure that parents also have the opportunity for a good time.
Woods urged everyone from the community to come out to the block party, even if they aren’t directly involved with the Junior Worlds tournament.
“We’ll have junior disc golfers from all over the United States that are coming to this event, so this is a good opportunity to mingle with some of those different folks, some of the families that decided to come out to Emporia, so we encourage everybody to come out and have a good time and just enjoy the event,” he said.
More information about the block party can be found at emporiamainstreet.com/events/juniorworlds.
