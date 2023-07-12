The Emporia Gazette
Two people declined treatment after a one-vehicle rollover near Emporia Tuesday evening.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. at the junction of Interstate 35 and R-1.
Deputy Jody Meyers said 41-year-old Danny Hess of Burlington was northbound on R-1 when he turned left onto the southbound I-35 onramp and lost control of his vehicle.
His SUV went into the south ditch, and came back onto the ramp where it overturned and stopped in the north ditch.
Minor injuries were reported after a crash near Emporia on Tuesday evening.
Hess and passenger, 52-year-old Susanne Komma of Emporia, reported minor injuries. They were observed on site but declined further treatment.
