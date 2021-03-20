Review by Molly Chenault
“THE SURVIVORS” by Jane Harper. 2021, $27.99.
Kieran Elliott’s life changed forever on the day a reckless mistake led to devastating consequences. The guilt that still haunts him resurfaces during a visit with his young family to the small coastal community he once called home. Kieran’s parents are struggling in a town where fortunes are forged by the sea. Between them all is his absent brother, Finn. When a body is discovered on the beach, long-held secrets threaten to emerge. A sunken wreck, a missing girl, and questions that have never washed away…
The Survivors is a departure from Harper’s typical atmosphere of the harsh and dry climate of Australia’s interior, but it is anything but a step-down. Set instead on the coast, this novel showcases a different aspect of the country.
One of the things that Jane Harper is very good at is creating characters who have made mistakes, sometimes horrible ones, and making the reader like them anyway. In the case of Kieran, his community blames him for the death of his brother and another young man--and he blames himself as well. But things are rarely black and white. Harper’s characters are a reminder of what human beings are capable of, both good and evil. And it isn’t just Kieran. Just when I think I’ve made my mind up about how I feel about a person, new information comes to light and I’m forced to change it again. It really keeps things interesting.
Although the ending seemed a tad rushed compared to Harper’s other books, it doesn’t detract from the overall atmosphere of the story. I was reading as fast as I could to find out what had happened, and what I was missing. I would highly recommend The Survivors to anyone who loves a good mystery without all of the cliches.
