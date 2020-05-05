The Emporia Municipal Band Board of Directors unanimously voted to cancel its 2020 summer concert season Tuesday.
The cancelation is the latest casualty to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had hoped to celebrate 80 years of EMB with you this summer," the board said in a statement. "We will be in contact when we are able to rehearse and perform again.
"We look forward to being together to make music soon. In the meantime, stay safe, stay healthy, wash your hands and go practice."
