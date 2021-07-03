Originally published July 4, 1901
The Fourth of July is the only American holiday of rejoining as a Nation by a Nation and for a Nation. Thanksgiving is a religious festival. Christmas is a world holiday. Memorial Day is a day of sad recollections. But Fourth of July is the day we celebrate our blessings as a Nation. This is the day when Uncle Sam slaps his suspenders, lights his seegar and walks chesty and slaps his abdomen and squints at the world.
Really come to think if all over, this is a fairly good country. The Populists don’t like the plutocrats, and the Democrats don’t like the trusts and the trusts don’t like the labor unions and a number of other people and other things are dissatisfied with a few arrangements in the National programs; but take it big and large, up one side and down the other, it’s a pretty fair country to live in and die in and Heaven’s gates are probably as near America as they are to any other spot on the globe.
Anyway, whether we like it or not, here we are planted down on the face of this nation and on the face of this nation and we’ve got to make the best of it. The thing to do is to see that it is kept as clean as possible, as righteous as possible, as happy and prosperous as possible and above all as Christian as possible. This is a Christian era. The nearer the nation comes to putting into actual national practice the principles of charity and fraternity contained in the sermon on the mount — the better and stronger and more lasting the Nation will be. And while we are popping our firecrackers it may be as well to remember that there is a wide, yawning, abysmal difference between the nation that is and the Nation that should be and by the God shall be.
In the meantime — do your own little humble part!
William A. White,
Dated July 4, 1901
