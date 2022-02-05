EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
All of the road crews who had to work long hours clearing the streets (and reclearing them) after this week’s winter storm. I hate snow — particularly driving in it — so I’m grateful that you’re willing to go out there and take care of it so the roads are safer for the rest of us.
The Emporia High girls basketball team, which won the Glacier’s Edge Tournament for the first time since 2014 on Saturday. If you haven’t been out to see this team yet, you’re missing out. Their grit and determination — as well as their passion for the game and each other — is something special.
Ninety-seven-year-old Kenneth Harlan, who recently donated the last of his lifetime collection of fossils to the Johnston Geology Museum on the campus of Emporia State University. My nephew, who lives in Manhattan, now has a much better reason to come to Emporia than merely to visit his most attractive and most talented uncle.
Everyone who attended Sen. Roger Marshall’s town hall in Cottonwood Falls last Saturday. It’s vitally important to our democracy that we have people involved with our elected officials, asking them the tough questions and pressing them for honesty and transparency.
Leap of Faith Martial Arts students, who participated in the second annual kick-a-thon on Saturday to raise money for Shiloh Home of Hope. Some students performed more than 1,000 kicks. I have a black belt in tae kwon do, and while I haven’t been to a class in more than 15 years, even at my prime I don’t think I could have done that. Way to go!
Zach DeLoach
Reporter
