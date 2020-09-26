Kingman - Anna Jane Goetz, Emporia, formerly of Kingman, was born on April 10, 1926 in Garden Township, Harper County. She passed away on September 23, 2020 at the age of 94 at Presbyterian Manor, Emporia, with her family at her side.
Anna Jane was the oldest child of Arthur and Mattie (Woodard) Smith. She graduated from Norwich High School and got her education degree from Southwestern College, Winfield. She began teaching in one-room schools in 1943 and taught for 10 years. She married Anthony Goetz on June 16, 1953 in Willowdale, KS where they raised their six children. She returned to teaching in 1967 and taught in the Nashville, Willowdale and Zenda school systems. She retired in 1990 after teaching for a combined 34 years.
Anna Jane is survived by five daughters, Anita Slocum, Lois (Rod) Symmonds, Nancy (Jeff) Simmons, Donna (Kevin) Roush, and Linda Goetz; one sister, Barbara Woodman; twelve grandchildren, Dayton, Justin, Elijah, Charisse, Stuart, Peter, Nathan, Derek, Meghan, Jared, Jonathan, and Camille; 14 great grandchildren, and 3 step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony; son, Cecil; sisters, Betty Scammehorn and Mary Jane Fieser; and her parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, at the St. Peter Catholic Church, Willowdale. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday at the Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman. Burial will be in the St. Peter Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made with the St. Patrick Grade School or the St. Peter Catholic Church in Willowdale, both in care of Livingston Funeral Home, 1830 N Main, Kingman, KS 67068.
