Over the past few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has served to introduce added stress into the lives of many area residents, especially those already dealing with difficult financial decisions.
During this time, staff at Emporia’s East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Corporation offices — commonly known as ECKAN — are hoping to ease some of that strain for low-income parents and their young children.
“We’ve got a long history here, and over the course of that time, the services we’ve offered have changed,” Lyon County ECKAN Child Development Specialist Theresa Whalen said. “It used to just be for preschool-aged kids getting ready to make the jump into kindergarten, but now we even serve pregnant moms and children from infant to 5-years-old. There are lots of program options here in Emporia, and families can kind of choose what fits them best.”
The organization’s Head Start initiatives will continue to be provided throughout the summer months, offering a range of completely free services including health screenings, prenatal and parenting education, nutritional services, social service support, aid with disabilities, transitional services and more. Being tailored especially for those that may not otherwise have affordable access to similar assistance, program enrollment is taken on a case-by-case basis which factors in family needs.
And although some of ECKAN’s operations may look a little different due to the virus, all are still being offered in one way or another.
“A lot of what we do is actually home-based,” Whalen said. “For our infants and toddlers, we usually come to them for about 90 minutes per week, and those visits are really centered around child development and just supporting parents in any way we can. We’ve had to move some of that online of course, but we’re just doing what we can right now to help parents in our area in any way we can. We know that being a parent can be hard, especially starting out.
“Another major thing we do is provide childcare for those little guys. For parents that are working or going to school, childcare is one of the biggest expenses they’re ever going to have for their kids. So, we have partnership sites in our community that we collaborate with to offer services that in turn increase the quality of service for those childcare providers themselves and enhance some of the things they can do in their facilities.”
ECKAN staff are excited to begin their first-ever summer readiness courses for students looking to make a smooth transition from preschool to kindergarten beginning July 7 at the organization’s Head Start building located at 1130 Scott St. Like with other programs, ECKAN staff are ensuring that any gatherings will meet existing KDHE requirements as well as conditions set forth by local health departments.
“Those kids will be able to come back into the building for four weeks, and classrooms are going to be around six or seven kids each,” Area Preschool Site Manager Shelli McElfresh said. “Those sessions are going to run three hours a day, and we’re really looking forward to introducing those kindergarten readiness skills and the social-emotional knowledge that will help them succeed. It’s going to be valuable to get those kids into a sort of routine again after everything that was different with the school year this spring.”
While registration for the summer readiness program is currently closed, McElfresh and Whalen encourage parents to explore ECKAN’s other programs and keep mindful of upcoming opportunities in the fall. Those looking for more information on ongoing daycare availability, a particular program or wondering if they financially qualify for ECKAN services should contact the organization’s offices at 342-2304 or 343-3270. Curious parents in the Lyon County area can also reach out online at www.eckan.org/community_centers/lyon.
“The sooner somebody reaches out to us, the better — especially if they’re looking to enroll in some of our programs for the fall,” McElfresh said. “Head Start is a program that really never ends, and we look at ways to help parents and families throughout the year. I would encourage anybody wondering if they qualify to contact us, because even if they may not qualify for services here, we may be able to help direct them to some more helpful resources.”
