The winners in the Lyon County primary are in with all 32 precincts in and 2,697 of 3,711 advanced ballots counted. 

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

US Senator

Barbara Bollier - 1,467

Robert Leon Tillman - 287

Total Votes - 1754

US House of Representatives 1st District

Christy Cable Davis - 986

Kali Barnett - 770

TOTAL VOTES : 1756

State Senator 17th District

Stephen Vecchione - 1544

CONTEST TOTALS - 1808

State Representative 51st District

Write-in - 1

CONTEST TOTALS - 54

State Representative 60th District

Todd Maddox - 1,183

CONTEST TOTALS - 1,332

State Representative 76th District

Write-in - 20

CONTEST VOTES - 375

District 2 commissioner: 

Ronald McCoy - 663

District 3 commissioner:

Write-in - 31

County Clerk

Write-in - 69

County Attorney

Write-in - 60

County Sheriff

Write-in - 62

County Treasurer

Sharon Gaede - 1,607

Register of Deeds

Write-in - 51

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

US Senator

Roger Marshall - 1,641

Kris Kobach - 937

Bob Hamilton - 718

David Alan Lindstrom - 168

Brian Matlock - 98

Steve Roberts - 80

Lance Berland - 71

Gabriel Mark Robles - 64

Derek C. Ellis - 58

John Miller - 32

John L. Berman - 6

Total Votes - 3,873

CONTEST TOTALS - 3,935

US House of Representatives 1st District

Tracey Mann - 1,888

Bill Clifford - 940

Michael Soetaert - 797

Jerry Molstad - 160

Total Votes - 3,785

CONTEST TOTALS - 3,935

State Senator 17th District

Jeff Longbine - 3,579

State Representative 51st District

Ron Highland - 229

Gary Schuetz - 60

Total Votes - 289

CONTEST TOTALS - 148

State Representative 60th District

Mark Schreiber - 2342

CONTEST TOTALS - 2580

State Representative 76th District

Eric L. Smith - 672

Robert Harmon - 318

Total Votes - 990

CONTEST TOTALS - 1049

District 2 commissioner: 

Doug Peck - 860

Phillip J. Mott - 437

Robert McClelland - 395

Total votes - 1,692

CONTEST TOTALS - 1,627

District 3 commissioner:

Rollie Martin - 450

Chris Bartel - 281

Jarom J. Smith - 270

TOTAL - 1001

County Clerk

Tammy Vopat - 3,664

County Treasurer

Write-in - 249

Register of Deeds

Wendy Weiss - 3,534

County Attorney

Marc Goodman - 3,437

County Sheriff

Jeff Cope - 3,624

 

 

