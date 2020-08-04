The winners in the Lyon County primary are in with all 32 precincts in and 2,697 of 3,711 advanced ballots counted.
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
US Senator
Barbara Bollier - 1,467
Robert Leon Tillman - 287
Total Votes - 1754
US House of Representatives 1st District
Christy Cable Davis - 986
Kali Barnett - 770
TOTAL VOTES : 1756
State Senator 17th District
Stephen Vecchione - 1544
CONTEST TOTALS - 1808
State Representative 51st District
Write-in - 1
CONTEST TOTALS - 54
State Representative 60th District
Todd Maddox - 1,183
CONTEST TOTALS - 1,332
State Representative 76th District
Write-in - 20
CONTEST VOTES - 375
District 2 commissioner:
Ronald McCoy - 663
District 3 commissioner:
Write-in - 31
County Clerk
Write-in - 69
County Attorney
Write-in - 60
County Sheriff
Write-in - 62
County Treasurer
Sharon Gaede - 1,607
Register of Deeds
Write-in - 51
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
US Senator
Roger Marshall - 1,641
Kris Kobach - 937
Bob Hamilton - 718
David Alan Lindstrom - 168
Brian Matlock - 98
Steve Roberts - 80
Lance Berland - 71
Gabriel Mark Robles - 64
Derek C. Ellis - 58
John Miller - 32
John L. Berman - 6
Total Votes - 3,873
CONTEST TOTALS - 3,935
US House of Representatives 1st District
Tracey Mann - 1,888
Bill Clifford - 940
Michael Soetaert - 797
Jerry Molstad - 160
Total Votes - 3,785
CONTEST TOTALS - 3,935
State Senator 17th District
Jeff Longbine - 3,579
State Representative 51st District
Ron Highland - 229
Gary Schuetz - 60
Total Votes - 289
CONTEST TOTALS - 148
State Representative 60th District
Mark Schreiber - 2342
CONTEST TOTALS - 2580
State Representative 76th District
Eric L. Smith - 672
Robert Harmon - 318
Total Votes - 990
CONTEST TOTALS - 1049
District 2 commissioner:
Doug Peck - 860
Phillip J. Mott - 437
Robert McClelland - 395
Total votes - 1,692
CONTEST TOTALS - 1,627
District 3 commissioner:
Rollie Martin - 450
Chris Bartel - 281
Jarom J. Smith - 270
TOTAL - 1001
County Clerk
Tammy Vopat - 3,664
County Treasurer
Write-in - 249
Register of Deeds
Wendy Weiss - 3,534
County Attorney
Marc Goodman - 3,437
County Sheriff
Jeff Cope - 3,624
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.