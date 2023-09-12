Hispanic culture is celebrated at Emporia State University with a kickoff event on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Live music, dancing, food vendors and a jalapeno eating contest are all planned for the evening. ESU student organizations and members of the Emporia community including Emporia Arts Center, Emporia Public Library and Emporia Spanish Speakers will be on hand to share information about their groups and the services they offer. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Latino Legacy Scholarship.
The kickoff begins a monthlong series of activities taking place on the ESU campus during Hispanic Heritage Month, which concludes Oct. 15. Students will have the opportunity to attend a Latinx student and faculty panel, Hispanic/Latin food fair, game night featuring Cuban dominoes and movie night.
"I feel like having these events are important because it gives students the opportunity to engage with communities they might not have interacted with before," said Percy Holt, interim coordinator of Diversity Student Programs at Emporia State. "It gives students a chance to learn something new and appreciate the Hispanic and Latinx community."
The Hispanic Heritage Kickoff celebration will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 in Kellogg Circle. The Emporia community is invited.
