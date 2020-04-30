On Thursday, Governor Laura Kelly gave the most anticipated message that she will likely ever give during her term as Kansas Governor.
Her decision impacted every Kansan. Everyone wanted to hear the plan of opening Kansas back up.
After weeks of home quarantining, social distancing and limited business services, people were ready to learn what was next.
Whether you liked what was said in the speech or not probably depended on the impact it has on your business or workplace. For many businesses, they were given the green light to start operating again with some safety guidelines in place. Unfortunately, others will need to remain closed a while longer.
Needless to say, there will be countless debates and discussions over the coming days about her reopening plan.
But one thing we can all agree on is that at least now we have a timeline. Up until this point probably the hardest part for everyone was having no idea when things would start to change. Would we be in quarantine through the spring, summer, fall, winter? No one really knew.
We liked how the Governor laid out a timeline that included two-week intervals. If everything goes well life could be back to “normal” sometime this summer.
Let’s stay vigilant and continue to follow the guidelines over the next three phases of the Governor’s plan so we can keep opening Kansas back up.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
