ESU Men learning on the go in 71-58 loss to No. 19 Missouri Southern
The Emporia State men largely spent the first half of the season finding their identity and their definition.
Since mid-January, however, the Hornets have had little time to do more than redefine themselves daily.
The newest casualty for ESU, junior Jumah'Ri Turner, is a temporary one due to a death in the family.
Yet, on Saturday and for the immediate future, the dwindling depth chart presents more questions on paper — but opportunities for solutions.
Against No. 19 Missouri Southern, ESU's weakest link was at the free-throw line in the Hornets' fourth consecutive loss, a 71-58 decision to the Lions.
"This is not only one of the best teams in the conference, but also one of the best teams in the country," ESU Head Coach Craig Doty said of MSSU. "For us to have the lead a majority of the first half ... our effort level was 110 percent. This is with freshmen on the floor, this is without our leading scorer and I couldn't be more proud."
The most glaring difference by the end of the night was at the free throw line where ESU was just 10 of 22. The Lions performed far more effectively and efficiently, making 17 of 20 attempts.
"That's the difference between seven seniors (who play for MSSU) and five freshmen," Doty said. "That's okay. This is a growth opportunity for us. We're going to take it. If they give that kind of effort and we continue to improve and grow ... we're really leveraging ourselves for the future and what a competitive effort for tonight."
The Hornets made six of their first 12 shots from the floor, a good enough start to see them carry a six-point lead seven minutes into the game. During an 0-for-6 stretch that followed, the Lions climbed back into the race, eventually taking back the lead at 18-17. There were four more lead changes prior to halftime.
ESU's Zac Owens hit a half-court 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to knot the score at 33 heading into the intermission.
MSSU struggled while getting sped up and, at times, seemed overpowered in the first half, but a starting lineup with four seniors wasn't to be stifled for long.
It still wasn't until the final 12-plus minutes of the game that the Lions took the lead to stay.
"The second half, they just became a better rebounding team," freshman Gage McGuire said. "They outrebounded us and we couldn't ... hit free throws. From top-to-bottom, they're a very talented team. We're missing some key players, but we competed."
McGuire, one of two freshmen in Saturday's starting lineup, scored just eight points but was the Hornets' leading rebounder on the day with a season-high 10, which was his number from the previous three games added together.
It was also a number that distinctly grabbed Doty's attention as well.
"(Today was) his best rebounding effort," Doty said of his 6-7 freshman. "He's been really good on the offensive glass, he hasn't been very good on the defensive glass. But today, he ... went and pursued. Gage is grabbing rebounds above the rim and if he can realize — and I think he can, he's a really smart kid, he was our highest team GPA (in) the first semester — if he can continue to add those components to his game, he'd be an elite rebounder."
He had that game even with Cam Martin, Missouri Southern's 6-9 junior and reigning All-American lurking in the paint much of the game. Martin fouled out late, but not before scoring 17 points, a tick below his season average.
Doty attributed the Lions' inconsistencies on the day to the likes of McGuire, Devin Rottweiler and Mason Thiessen. Thiessen fouled out for the second straight game and though his box score was relatively void of life, (three points, no rebounds, no assists and a block), his level of play on the other end of the court again brought the coach's praise.
"In his 21 minutes of action, we were winning," Doty said. "He was that effective defensively for us. He impacted the game so well on that end of the floor."
The Lions just proved too formidable a foe as Kinzer Lambert had a game-high 25 in addition to Martin's effort.
Doty said that during their evaluation of recruits, they make in-league comparisons. He likened the projection of McGuire to Lambert and Thiessen to Martin.
"He has the size, he has the ability to step up and shoot the three and he has the toughness," Doty said of Thiessen. "(McGuire and Thiessen) showed up today big for us as 19-year-olds and (I'm) super-proud of them."
ESU goes back on the road this week, with contests at Rogers State and Northeastern State Thursday and Saturday.
"We can compete with anybody in the conference," McGuire said. "Even when we're missing key players, I feel like we're a good team. If we play hard and clean up a few things, then we can compete.
"We've just got to find a way to do it for all 40 minutes and play smart."
MSSU 33 38 — 71
ESU 33 25 — 58
Missouri Southern (18-4, 11-2): Martin 6-11 4-4 17, Tharp 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 4-11 1-2 11, Lambert 8-21 6-7 25, Clark 1-9 3-3 6, Dessesow 3-4 2-2 9, Jennings 1-4 0-0 2, Bundy 0-2 1-2 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0.
Emporia State (10-12, 4-9): McGuire 3-8 1-4 8, Fort 3-8 0-0 7, Thiessen 1-5 0-0 3, Owens 6-17 5-5 18, Williams 3-10 2-4 8, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Rottweiler 3-6 0-2 6, Perkins 0-0 1-3 1, Robinson 2-4 1-4 5.
Three-pointers: MSSU 8-30 (Martin 1-2, Walker 2-7, Lambert 3-10, Clark 1-8, Desseslow 1-1, Jennings 0-2); ESU 4-18 (McGuire 1-3, Fort 1-2, Thiessen 1-3, Owens 1-5, Williams 0-3, Thomas 0-1, Rottweiler 0-1).
Rebounds: MSSU 45 (Clark 9), ESU 38 (McGuire 10); Assists: MSSU 12 (Clark 5), ESU 10 (2 with 3).
Fouled Out: MSSU: Martin; ESU: Thiessen.
