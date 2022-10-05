Betty C. Heath, 82, Emporia, Kansas, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Newman Regional Health, Emporia.
Betty Christine Payne was born December 15, 1939 in Hancock County, Illinois, the daughter of Verl and Opal (Alton) Payne. She married Ralston G. Heath, Sr. July 31, 1971 at Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, Overland Park, Kansas. He died January 6, 2018. Surviving are her daughters, Jackie (Monte) Miller, Emporia, Kansas, Laurie (Dale) Waller, and Cindy Hepner, both of Mulvane, Kansas; step-children, Ralston “Skeeter” (Sue) Heath, Jr., Tim (Tricia) Heath, Tom Heath, and Robert “Chip” Heath; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and her brothers, Charles Payne and John Payne. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Shannon Denise Moser; son, Daniel Edward Railton; and brother, Larry Moore.
Mrs. Heath became a Registered Nurse in 1991 and retired several years ago. She worked at hospitals in Denver, CO and Jackson, TN and last worked at Gashland Clinic, Kansas City, Missouri.
She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Liberty, Missouri, where visitation will begin at 11:00 AM followed by Memorial Services at 12:00 PM on Monday, October 10, 2022.
Memorials have been established with the church or Friends of the Emporia (Kansas) Animal Shelter. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
