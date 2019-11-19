As America moves toward becoming a cashless society, The Salvation Army is making it easier for donors to give back during the Christmas season by making a gift with Apple Pay or Google Pay at the iconic Red Kettles.
The Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs across the country, allowing shoppers to simply “bump” or scan their phones to make a digital donation.
Shoppers will be directed to a custom donation page that accepts Apple or Google payment options. The funds will then be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor’s billing ZIP code, and an email receipt will be sent directly to their phone.
“Kettle Pay makes it even easier for donors to join The Salvation Army’s Fight for Good. It provides an opportunity for people to fight for people experiencing poverty by raising money for The Salvation Army programs in Lyon County, including food, rent, utilities, clothing, and Christmas assistance for families in need,” said Deb Thompson, Captain of The Salvation Army of Lyon County.
Now in its 129th year, The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is one of the oldest and largest charitable campaigns in the world. Every year, the campaign raises millions of dollars to provide toys for kids at Christmas, clothes and shelter for the homeless, food for the hungry, after-school programs for kids, and other services to America’s most vulnerable populations year-round.
Donations are accepted at any of the 8 traditional Red Kettles in Emporia found in front of stores or online at SalArmyMoKan.org.
