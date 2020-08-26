City commissioners discussed the future of the city’s recycling program during a regularly-scheduled study session Wednesday morning.
Public Works Director Dean Grant approached the board saying he expected recycling rates to increase over the course of the next year. Referring to worldwide hangups in the industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grant assured commissioners that they wouldn’t be the only organization to deal with such changes moving forward.
“The market at some point will come back, but one of the big issues is that China will be cutting out all paper in 2021,” he said. “So they will not be taking any of that. Other Asian markets are now only allowed to take in between 0.5% and 1% of material that’s considered to be contaminated. This has severely hindered the market … if the contamination is too high in their estimation, they’ll just ship it back to the United States which then costs the company that sent it over to begin with.”
Public works employees estimate associated monthly curbside recycling fees — a program which is currently overseen by Perry, Kansas-based HAMM Inc. and managed by a facility in Lawrence — to increase from about $2.82 to $3.80 per customer per month. Commissioners expect to receive updated program costs in upcoming meetings.
“I think we’re at the point where we either have to start charging for recycling and make it an opt-in sort of program at a fee of $3 or so per month or on top of their $15 solid waste bill per month,” Commissioner Rob Gilligan said. “I’m just throwing numbers out there at this point. The other thing is having a serious discussion about stopping our recycling program because the five year budget shows us we can’t keep doing what we’re doing.”
In other business, City Consultant Jim Witt approached commissioners with a final list of SPARK-related purchases to be submitted to state officials.
The proposed purchases and projects — which are required to directly address the negative financial and/or health impacts of the coronavirus in order to receive funding — total $525,258.46 and include: air filtration systems for the Civic Auditorium, library, public works facilities, Municipal Golf Course and certain parks; walk-through temperature gates for the Civic Auditorium and library; electrostatic disinfectant sprayers to be utilized in the cleaning of city buildings; PPE and general use equipment including masks, sanitizer and safety shields; touchless faucets, sinks and toilets for the golf course, library, auditorium and city staff bathrooms; fee reimbursements receipts from March-July 2020, between 50-75 additional WiFi hotspots to loaned out by the library and a webpage update.
Witt said he anticipated to hear back from state officials by Sept. 15 at the latest, but hoped to receive sooner input so as to meet end-of-December deadlines for many of the proposed projects involving construction or equipment installation.
“Quite frankly, there’s a lot to get done between Sept. 15 and Christmas,” he said. “That work is going to tie up a lot of our tradesman and our craftsmen in the community to get it all done, so if any of you have anything to get done as far as HVAC or plumbing, you better do it now.”
During the meeting, city commissioners also:
^ Allowed Public Works officials to move forward with a new policy requiring commercial businesses to pay $10/per ton for the disposal of brush and other related material. The policy could take effect as soon as Oct. 1
^ Heard a presentation from VSR Design Representative Vance Rzepka concerning initial renderings and design plans for the installation of new walking trails at Peter Pan Park
^ Reviewed initial CDBG CV grant allocation requests from local businesses and food pantries. A total of $132,000 is expected to be awarded to Emporia businesses suffering financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, while $35,000 will be given toward the support of area food resources. Final totals will be approved during the city’s next regular meeting
^ Reviewed the city’s current contract regarding expenses for the Convention and Visitors Bureau. Commissioners voted on Aug. 19 to waive cash-forward carry limits of 25% of the prior year’s budget for several entities, including the CVB, and requested reviews of each updated contract.
^ Reviewed updated drafts of the city’s 2012 sidewalk enhancement policy. The documents outline requirements on the temporary placing or permanent affixing of enhancements (such as signs, tables, etc.) to sidewalks, right-of-ways, streets and public and staff parking spaces so as to not impede traffic or pedestrian movements. Further drafts will be reviewed in upcoming meetings and include additional language regarding disability requirements
(1) comment
I sure hope they don't get rid of the program, that's a negative choice for the environment. They should impose fines on the people (such as my neighbors) who continue to abuse the recycle bin by filling it with trash.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.