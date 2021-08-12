The North Lyon County Board of Education amended its current board policy on Wednesday to require all students and staff to wear masks on all student transportation, including buses.
The decision follows a federal mandate that all students and staff wear masks on school transportation including buses and other school vehicles.
The board had rescinded masks on transportation in June. If the district opted to ignore the federal mandate, it was at risk of losing federal funding.
Superintendent Bob Blair said the funding is substantial, and the district could not risk losing these funds. The district receives $317,000 in title funding an additional $240,000 and $501,00 in SR2 and SR3 grants.
The board also discussed COVID-19 and masking in schools. The district is currently not requiring students to wear masks at school.
“These are all family decisions,” said President Matt Horton. “We’re not saying not to wear masks, we are saying it’s a family decision to wear masks if you want your child to — same with vaccines. We need to quit listening to our neighbor and social media and call your family doctor.”
Superintendent Bob Blair said he is looking into program options for in-school COVID testing, stating the advantage would be that if there is a student with a close contact and they test negative, the student can stay in school and not have to quarantine for two weeks. More details will be provided on in-school testing, as the district is in the beginning stages of researching its options.
Last year, students had the option of remote learning through the Kansas Department of Education, though this year will not have that option. According to state law, students are limited to 40 hours of school unless the board gives them a waiver for a medical reason. The other option is virtual learning through Greenbush.
Blair said families could come to apply for a waiver in person and provide medical documentation to be approved by the board on a case-by-case basis. The board will not offer remote learning to students on a large scale as it did last year.
Students are required to maintain social distancing at 6 feet to 3 feet when possible.
The board also:
Approved the 2021-22 budget for publishing, at $3,490,498 total general fund budget.
Set a Sept. 8 public hearing for 6 p.m. to discuss its revenue neutral rate.
Approved preschool parking lot bid, which will strip off the top soil and hauling in clay, cutting 4-6 inches in rock off, hauling 650 tons of road rocks, at $32,000.
Approved a drug testing testing policy update. The drug testing has not been implemented due to COVID-19. Students in extracurricular activities will be subject to random testing three times a year, in grades 6-12, costing the district $3,200.
Approved a bus purchase in the amount of $86,530 with adjustable pedals and camera system.
Utter nonsense, NLC. Require masks and social distancing in the classrooms. You all ran for the school board because you wanted to make the tough decisions. Well here they are: so make them. You have a duty to protect the students, and once the students step onto a school bus or into a class room, "family decision" is a much lower priority. Do you let someone opt out of algebra or grammar courses because their family makes a decision they don't believe in those?
I'm actually sorry I wrote that, because I believe at least several NLC board members would allow exactly that.
USD 251 is a rural Kansas district. Think back to 2020 and COVID. Rural Kansas was busy posting and reposting conspiracy theories about how COVID wasn’t real it was just the government controlling everyone. They don’t believe in masks. Most 45 or younger still refuse the vaccinations. All the while, they were filling out their PPP applications for free COVID money. They took money (5 or 6 figure handouts) for something they said didn’t exist – it wasn’t real. You expect these same people to make tough decisions and have some principles. Not going to happen.
Why do you care if someone is vaccinated, it's not your business if they are or not. People filed out PPP applications because their businesses SHUT DOWN! Whether they thought the virus was real or not, their businesses suffered; almost everyone's did! So, you're saying if they don't choose what you want them to, they shouldn't receive assistance to keep being able to pay employees (who weren't living off of unemployment) and operation costs? Maybe you're not so superior when you're bashing people with opposing views for "not having principles". Kinda the problem with all this virus stuff, just another thing people use to blame, ridicule, and spew hatred to others. Maybe instead of having some horsesense, you could have a heart? Just a thought. Have a great day!
You are correct. The PPP’s were meant for businesses that were shut down such as restaurants, businesses associated with tourism, bed and breakfasts, etc. Our local farmers and ranchers weren’t shut down. Their day to day operation didn’t change one bit yet they received payments from your hard earned tax money that funded the PPP program.
We care if someone is vaccinated, KMom, first because they are our friends, family, and community members and we are concerned that they stay healthy and well. We care second, KMom, because it is our business if they get COVID-19 and infect others in their community. We care in the third place, KMom, because when people become so sick they have to be hospitalized, maybe in ICU, and maybe for weeks but they don't have enough insurance they are made destitute and reliant on community resources, perhaps including some that are tax-funded. And finally we care because when those folks cannot pay their medical bills, KMom, the rest of us ended up picking that tab up either through higher taxes, higher health care costs, or both.
I grant you that everyone who was eligible for PPP should receive their fair share of it, regardless of their position on the issues of masks, vaccines, the 2020 election, or whether Scrappy Doo was an abomination. I do ask you to go back and reread my first paragraph though, KMom, and ask yourself--who has more heart for someone? The poster who urgest people to vaccine to save themselves and others from potential suffering and death, or the one who says it's their choice so if they end up broke and permanently disabled from permanent COVID-related lung damage it's all on them?
Why do you care if someone is vaccinated, it's not your business if they are or not. People filed out PPP applications because their businesses SHUT DOWN! Whether they thought the virus was real or not, their businesses suffered; almost everyone's did! So, you're saying if they don't choose to think or believe what you want them to they don't deserve the same help to pay their employees (not living off of unemployment) and keep their businesses open?? Maye you should have a heart and instead of horsesense...
American children belong to their parents, not the State.
In a Communist country, children belong to the State.
Are you advocating for America to be Communist?
Human children belong to themselves. Their parents are caretakers until the children can take care of themselves. They don't "belong to" anyone else. Are you advocating that children are possessions and therefore slaves?
But you said "once the students step onto a school bus or into a class room, "family decision" is a much lower priority."
Meaning the State decision has higher priority than the parents' decision, according to you.
Pick a side R1. You're playing both.
On the contrary, Watchman. I pointed out that your position assumed a false dichotomy. I didn't even get into your misunderstanding of communism. Your analogy of children as property to be possessed rather than persons to be nurtured is so immoral as to shock the conscience. You think better than this when you want to. I am certain whoever helped you learn to think well is very disappointed in your logic here.
