Lyon County Public Health officials said the county was expecting 500 rapid test kits after it was confirmed that two dozen employees at Emporia's Tyson plant have contracted COVID-19 Monday afternoon.
The news came after Gov. Laura Kelly announced Lyon County was among four counties receiving additional testing supplies and personal protective equipment Sunday night. Lyon County Public Health reported six new confirmed positives Monday afternoon, bringing the county's confirmed positive count to 84. There have been 105 total cases of the virus in Lyon County, including 21 presumptive positives and 31 total recoveries. Presumptive positives are cases in which an individual with close contact to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is presenting symptoms but has not been tested.
Public health officials reported the first COVID-19 related death Sunday. No additional deaths have been reported.
Public health also identified its first clusters in the county, with Tyson Foods being the largest cluster so far with 24 cases reported. Simmons had 13 cases as of Monday, Heritage Pentecostal Church had seven cases and Detroit Diesel and Hostess had four cases each.
Of the local cases, 78 are reported to live in Emporia city limits. Ten are reported to live in North Lyon County — or the area north of US Highway 50 and I-35. Another 10 are reported to live in South Lyon County.
The additional supplies were being sent due to clusters of positive novel coronavirus cases centering around food and meat processing plants.
"We have several manufacturers here in Lyon County who are having an outbreak within their facilities," Lyon Public Health Officer Renee Hively told The Emporia Gazette. "Manufacturing plants can only control so much of their environments. When their employees leave, they have no control over what they are doing. Are they practicing social distancing away from work? Are they wearing a mask when they are performing essential functions?"
Hively said the health department received three rapid testing machines late Sunday morning, and staff had received a crash course to train in how to use them. The machines can read a result in about 15 minutes.
"It's a pretty quick turnaround," she said. "These rapid tests take around 15 minutes to process, but you have to meet some criteria to qualify and there's a screening that Tyson has been given to screen their employees."
Hively said the health department, along with members of the Kansas National Guard, will conduct a drive-thru test clinic for Tyson employees meeting that criteria.
"All testing will be done through a drive-thru testing lane because these are all symptomatic people and we don't want to bring them into a facility," she said. "It's pretty similar to what Newman Regional Health has been doing. We are excited to be able to start doing this to kind of help control the spread in their facilities and keep people working and on the line, so they can produce the needed foods that they need for our country."
The meat processing industry in Kansas accounts for 25 to 30 percent of the country’s beef processing. Tyson has modified several production and shipping systems across the board and has taken proactive measures including temperature and health screenings, enhanced sanitation and social distancing. The Gazette reached out to Tyson for further comment, but did not hear back by press time.
Hively said the rapid testing was expected to being Monday afternoon. She said public health officials have not visited Emporia's Tyson plant yet and could not comment on the safety operations of the plant.
"They are an essential function within our community," Hively said. "Our goal is to keep them functional and to get the sick people out of them and isolated as quickly as we can, so they don't lose all of their workforce at once and have to close. If we did nothing, they would shut themselves down. That's how communicable this virus is."
Public health officials are also working closely with other manufacturers in town, she said, having already performed site visits at Hopkins and Simmons Pet Foods. Other site visits at other manufacturing plants in the county are planned for later this week.
Person-to-person is the mode of transmission that they are sure about, so it only makes sense that "clusters" would happen. Hopefully, they won't be among the 1 to 2% that contract COVID 19 that are hospitalized because of the seriousness of the infection.
