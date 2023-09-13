Earl Robert Gunkle was born in Emporia, Kansas. He married Jeanette Haag in 1948 and graduated from Emporia State Teachers College in 1950. Earl was a proud veteran of WWII.
Earl’s business career included managing various companies. He moved to Stockton, California in 1964 where he became Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Nugget Distributors Cooperative, Inc. Earl grew the company to over $300 million in sales and 135 distributors, nationwide. He made Stockton his home for over 59 years.
After his retirement in 1982, Earl was an avid golfer. He and Jeanette travelled the world through the years until Jeanette’s death in 2017 at the age of 90.
Earl is survived by his oldest daughter, Karla McCready and her husband, two grandchildren, and three great grandchildren, who live in California. Earl’s daughter, Rhonda Gunkle Daly, and son, Gary Gunkle, preceded him in death in 2017 and 2022, respectively. They had no children.
Earl loved his life, family, and his many friends.
