The Mental Health Center of East Central Kansas opened for business on March 12, 1960, serving the residents of Lyon County.
On the first day, three people were seen. Currently, more than 3,200 are seen annually. Community Mental Health Centers were developed to serve as the foundation of the public safety net for behavioral health care. The hope was that with services provided in the community, less people would have to go to a hospital to receive treatment related to their mental health. There are currently 26 CMHCs in the State of Kansas.
Throughout the years, more counties were added to the catchment area of the Mental Health Center of East Central Kansas. Currently, there are seven counties: Lyon, Coffey, Greenwood, Chase, Osage, Morris and Wabaunsee. In 2016, the agency rebranded to CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness. CrossWinds has served as a not-for-profit since 1976 and is governed by a volunteer board of directors. Their current annual budget is approximately 8.5 million dollars compared to that in the 1960’s of $90,000. The revenue is primarily made up of 3rd party fees (72%), state grant funding (14%) and county funding (9%). The highest number of staff in the 60s was 11. In 1970, when the 10 year anniversary was held, there were six staff members. Currently there are 157 staff providing services throughout the seven counties.
While the agency currently has 13 buildings — six in Emporia — that it operates out of and provides services in 17 school districts, in 1970 it functioned out of one office on the Northwest corner of Fifth Avenue and Commercial Street in Emporia. In 1974, space was rented from Hetlinger Development Center at 705 S. Commercial Street. In 1977, there is reference to an office on Oak Street. In 1990, the current main building at 1000 Lincoln Street, Emporia, was built and moved into.
John Randolph, Executive Director for 29 years, states that he “is most proud of the extensive attendant care and case management that the Center provided while I was director.” He explained that he felt that these services provided both emotional support and life coaching to individuals in need.
The CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness Board of Directors are active advocates for mental health in their communities and with their legislators. Annually, they host a Board Forum for all board members and directors of the 26 CMHCs to talk about initiatives, strengths and needs related to mental health across Kansas. They attend county commission meetings and host an annual Legislative Reception.
2020 has proven to be a difficult year for everyone. CrossWinds was able to adapt and transition the majority of their services to televideo or telephonic during the stay at home orders in an effort to continue all services for those in need. A mental health COVID hotline was established as well as presentations for businesses to help their employees adjust to coming back into the office while continuing to deal with the pandemic and family needs. CrossWinds is dedicated to meeting the needs of the community while providing the most dynamic, culturally-sensitive, high-quality behavioral health care in the most effective, caring and efficient manner. We accept all insurances and offer a sliding scale fee for those that don’t have insurance. Visit CrossWinds on their website and find more information about the services we provide. There are also free mental health screening tools that can be accessed at www.crosswindsks.org. Like them on Facebook to keep up to date on current events and regular articles on behavioral health.
“We are proud to continue to be one of the premier behavioral health providers for the seven counties in our catchment area,” Amanda Cunningham, current Chief Executive Director, said. “We have exceptional staff who hold our mission close to their hearts and work tirelessly everyday to help others. I am truly humbled to be a part of such an amazing team. I can’t wait to see CrossWinds continue to grow and expand like it has over the last 60 years.”
When Counties became part of catchment area:
- 1960 – Lyon County
- 1963 – Coffey County
- 1967 – Greenwood County
- 1970 – Chase County
- 1973 – Osage County and Morris County
- 1978 – Wabaunsee County
Executive Directors:
1960-1963 Franklyn Burns
- 1963-1969 William Dreese
- 1969-1977 Ronald Wiebe
- 1977-2006 John Randolph
- 2006-2015 Bill Persinger
- 2015-2018 Rob Runquist
- 2018- Amanda Cunningham
