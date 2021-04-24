The Riverside 4-H club went to Osage Garden and Produce for a greenhouse tour. They learned handy gardening tips and helped plant seeds. Happy Spring!
The monthly meeting of the Riverside 4-H club was called to order April 14. It was called to order by Mason Gibson. John Pringle led the pledges. Roll call was “You’re sailing around the world, what’s the name of your boat?” Taylor Pringle read the minutes. The reports of officers were given. 4-Hers will be taking care of the flower bed at 4th and Commercial. The club still needs people to sign up to work concession stands. Leo DeDonder talked about motions and floors. Ryiah Hunt gave a demonstration on how to draw a duck. Sarah Beth Pringle talked about showing her horse. Mason Jenkins talked about horse showmanship. Ava Jenkins led Duck, Duck, Goose. The meeting was adjourned.
